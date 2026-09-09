ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi Style Guide: Fashion Dos and Don’ts For Men This Festive Season

There are festivals in which a man can disappear into the background, and then there is Ganesh Chaturthi, when the house acquires flowers, lamps, music, sweets, relatives and neighbours. It is also the season when the Indian man's wardrobe is summoned from its comfortable exile. The T-shirt is temporarily forgiven. The shorts are sent away. The old jeans are told to wait. The question arises: What do men actually wear to welcome Lord Ganesha?

According to Ravi Gupta, Creative Designer and Director of Gargee Designer’s, the best festive dressing lies somewhere between tradition and ease: clothes that acknowledge the occasion without making you look as though you have been wrapped in the curtains of a wedding hall. He says the simplest way to begin is with colour and Ganesh Chaturthi offers plenty of it. The designer shared menswear dos and don'ts for the festival.

Let the Colours Of The Festival Into Your Wardrobe

Yellow, saffron, marigold orange, ivory, cream and green are among the colours that can immediately give a festive outfit its character. They have the advantage of looking celebratory without becoming excessively theatrical. Think of colour as the first note of a song. It should announce the occasion, but it does not have to sing the entire song by itself.

For a morning puja, Gupta suggests keeping things softer with ivory and cream kurtas. These shades have an elegance that works well with the peaceful atmosphere of morning prayers. As evening arrives and the aarti begins, the wardrobe can become brighter. Saffron, yellow, marigold orange and green can bring a little more energy to the outfit, particularly if the evening involves family gatherings and celebrations.

Don't Assume Festive Means Flashy

There is a peculiar misunderstanding about Indian festive dressing: that the more embroidery a garment contains, the more festive it must be. However, a well-cut kurta in a beautiful colour can look considerably more sophisticated than one carrying enough ornamentation to qualify as an independent source of light. The aim is elegance, not visual exhaustion.

If the kurta already has a bold print, intricate embroidery or a striking texture, allow it to be the centre of attention. The rest of the outfit should remain relatively quiet.

Do Give The Traditional Kurta A Modern Shape

The kurta has survived centuries, empires and changing governments. It is therefore unlikely to be frightened by a little modern tailoring. Gupta recommends smartly cut kurtas paired with straight pants, dhoti pants or even chinos.