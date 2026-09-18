Electric Blue To Plants And Artwork, Decor Experts Share Fresh Ways To Decorate Your Home for Ganesh Chaturthi
Add generous bunches of flowers and tall leafy plants around Lord Ganesha at home instead of overdoing the decorations.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi has arrived which means someone will bring home three packets of decorations despite the fact that you already have enough decorations to decorate a small wedding. There is nothing wrong with going all out for Ganesh Chaturthi.
For many families, decorating the home is part of the joy of welcoming Lord Ganesha. But festive décor doesn't necessarily mean covering every available surface with flowers, glitter, lights and decorative objects. Interior designers say there are plenty of ways to make the home feel festive while allowing the existing décor to remain part of the celebration. In fact, many of these ideas can stay in your home even after the modaks have disappeared.
Pick Electric Blue Instead of The Usual Hues
Traditional festive colours are beautiful but they aren't compulsory.
Rudraksh Charan and Priyanka Khanna, Founders and Architects, 42MM Architecture, suggest trying something unexpected: electric blue. “Cobalt or electric blue upholstery and blue-and-white patterned furniture can hold a large space confidently. The same idea can be introduced around the Ganpati setting through indigo cushions, a blue runner or patterned ceramic pieces. Then add one contrasting hit of marigold yellow. Against grey or neutral furniture, the combination can feel graphic and unexpected without looking like temporary festive decoration,” they say.
Decor tip: Once Ganesh Chaturthi is over, the blue cushions, ceramics or runner don't have to be put away with the other festival decorations. They can go back to being part of the home.
Artful Vignette Instead of a Giant Backdrop
There is a tendency during festivals to think bigger automatically means better. But Priyanka Khanna suggests taking the opposite approach. Treat the Ganpati setting almost like an art installation. A large coffee table can provide enough horizontal space to play with different heights without creating clutter. A smaller idol can sit on a raised book or stone slab, surrounded by two or three sculptural objects.
Leave deliberate gaps between the objects. The idol remains the focus. The surrounding décor supports it rather than competing with it.
Decor tip: A statement table or interesting piece of furniture can do much of the decorative work by itself.
Use Your Existing Console or Sideboard as the Celebration Point
Saba Kapoor, Co-founder, Nivasa, has a simple approach: you don't need to sacrifice an entire section of the living room for Ganesh Chaturthi. “A console, sideboard or narrow table can become the celebration point. Place the idol at the centre. Add generous bunches of flowers and tall leafy plants around it. Then create a low glow with a row of small lamps along the tabletop,” she elaborates.
Decor tip: This setup works particularly well if the wall behind the console already has something interesting on it: wallpaper, artwork or texture.
Also read: Don't Have Much Space At Home? Your Ganpati Corner Can Still Look Beautiful If You Do These Things
Your Artwork Can Become the Festive Backdrop
Before ordering a temporary backdrop online, look around your house. You may already own one. Kapoor suggests using a striking painting, framed textile or patterned wall as the setting for Ganpati. Position the idol below a favourite artwork. Add flowers on either side. You now have a festive setting that feels like it belongs to the home rather than something that was assembled specifically for a festival and will be dismantled five days later.
Decor tip: Bring in a couple of brass or ceramic accents from other parts of the house.
Let Plants Do the Decorating
Here's another idea that makes sense long after Ganesh Chaturthi. Use plants as festive décor. Kapoor suggests clustering palms, fiddle-leaf figs or smaller potted greens around the Ganpati setting instead of relying entirely on shiny ornaments.
- Play with height.
- Keep taller leaves towards the back and smaller pots closer to the pedestal.
- Add white, pink or deep magenta flowers for colour.
- A vintage console, carved table or beautiful side table can become the base. The effect is abundant and celebratory without being excessively decorative.
Let the Dining Table Join the Celebration
Ayush Mittal, Principal Architect, House of Lalittya, suggests bringing the dining area into the festive composition. “Take cues from a room with emerald chairs, a glossy dark tabletop and jewel-toned artwork. Dress the dining table with your best crockery, textured placemats and coloured glassware.
Then add one generous floral arrangement rather than scattering several tiny decorations everywhere.
Gold-toned cutlery or details can add a little ceremony. The Ganpati idol can sit on a nearby console or pedestal, allowing the dining area and the celebration space to read as one composition,” he says.
Pick One Bold Colour and Stop There
You don't have to use every colour you own. Ayush Mittal suggests starting with the room you already have and introducing one strong colour. In a pale living room, cobalt-blue chairs can immediately draw attention. In a smokey grey setting, a single berry-red seat can create a striking contrast. The same principle can work around the Ganpati setting. Choose one strong colour and repeat it through two cushions, flowers, a runner or a small upholstered stool. Against ivory, taupe and grey, even a small amount can feel dramatic.
Your Ceiling Can Become Part of the Décor
Most people decorating for a festival look at the table, wall and floor. Almost nobody looks up, which is precisely why the ceiling can create such an impact.
Shivani Gupta Mittal, Principal Designer, House of Lalittya, suggests using an existing sculptural chandelier or pendant as the visual marker above the Ganpati setting. “A cascading glass installation or geometric metal light can command attention in a tall room without requiring a separate decorative backdrop. Position the festive arrangement within the light's sightline. Keep the furniture below relatively restrained. Then add a few metallic accents at table level to connect the lighting with the rest of the setting,” she says.
The chandelier does the dramatic work. You don't need to compete with it using another 20 decorations.
The Final Test
Stand at the entrance of the room and look at the setup for a few seconds. If your eye immediately goes to Lord Ganesha, the arrangement is working. If you find yourself looking at the flowers, lights, cushions, artwork and decorations instead, it may be time to remove a few things. This Ganesh Chaturthi, perhaps decorate the home by adding less but choosing better.
Also read:
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: A Chef’s Tips For Making The Perfect Modak At Home
- A Little Brass Goes A Long Way, Here's How To Use This Timeless Material For Modern Homes
- Is Your Décor Making Your Space Feel Cluttered? Here’s What Interior Designers Say
- The End Of Matching Furniture? Mix-and-Match Design Is Changing Indian Homes