ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Electric Blue To Plants And Artwork, Decor Experts Share Fresh Ways To Decorate Your Home for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi has arrived which means someone will bring home three packets of decorations despite the fact that you already have enough decorations to decorate a small wedding. There is nothing wrong with going all out for Ganesh Chaturthi.

For many families, decorating the home is part of the joy of welcoming Lord Ganesha. But festive décor doesn't necessarily mean covering every available surface with flowers, glitter, lights and decorative objects. Interior designers say there are plenty of ways to make the home feel festive while allowing the existing décor to remain part of the celebration. In fact, many of these ideas can stay in your home even after the modaks have disappeared.

Pick Electric Blue Instead of The Usual Hues

Try electric blue highlights instead of the usual reds and oranges (Image courtesy 42MM Architecture)

Traditional festive colours are beautiful but they aren't compulsory.

Rudraksh Charan and Priyanka Khanna, Founders and Architects, 42MM Architecture, suggest trying something unexpected: electric blue. “Cobalt or electric blue upholstery and blue-and-white patterned furniture can hold a large space confidently. The same idea can be introduced around the Ganpati setting through indigo cushions, a blue runner or patterned ceramic pieces. Then add one contrasting hit of marigold yellow. Against grey or neutral furniture, the combination can feel graphic and unexpected without looking like temporary festive decoration,” they say.

Decor tip: Once Ganesh Chaturthi is over, the blue cushions, ceramics or runner don't have to be put away with the other festival decorations. They can go back to being part of the home.

Artful Vignette Instead of a Giant Backdrop

There is a tendency during festivals to think bigger automatically means better. But Priyanka Khanna suggests taking the opposite approach. Treat the Ganpati setting almost like an art installation. A large coffee table can provide enough horizontal space to play with different heights without creating clutter. A smaller idol can sit on a raised book or stone slab, surrounded by two or three sculptural objects.

Leave deliberate gaps between the objects. The idol remains the focus. The surrounding décor supports it rather than competing with it.

Decor tip: A statement table or interesting piece of furniture can do much of the decorative work by itself.

Use Your Existing Console or Sideboard as the Celebration Point