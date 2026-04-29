ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This Food Protects You From Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, According To Aussie Scientists

Eating certain fruit and nuts can help protect against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) - but a popular fibre supplement can make the condition worse, research by Edith Cowan University (ECU) has found. About one in every three Australians has NAFLD which can lead to serious problems such as liver failure or liver cancer. Caused by factors such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, it's become the most prevalent liver disease globally, affecting 38% of the population. There is no way to treat it either.