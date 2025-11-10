ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Alliance Française Of Hyderabad Brings French Silent Sci-Fi Movie To Life With French Drummer-Composer's Live Score

Alliance Française of Hyderabad is set to host a unique blend of cinema and live music with Paris qui dort, a 1924 French silent film that will be brought to life through an electrifying live score by renowned French drummer and composer Stéphane Scharlé. With over 500 concerts across 40 countries, Scharlé now brings this celebrated international act to Indian audiences. The special screening will take place on November 11 at 7 pm at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur.

This one-of-a-kind ciné-concert gives new energy to one of the earliest French science-fiction films, combining old-world charm with modern rhythm. It’s a celebration of Parisian imagination and contemporary beats.

City Frozen In Time

Directed by René Clair, Paris qui dort (translated as The Crazy Ray) is one of the first films to imagine a science-fictional Paris: a city frozen in time by a mad scientist’s strange invention. The story follows Albert, a night watchman who wakes up on the Eiffel Tower to find the whole city motionless. Along with a few others, he wanders through the still streets and famous landmarks like the Champs-Élysées, Place de la Concorde, and Opéra Garnier, exploring what happens when life suddenly pauses.

Recently restored in 4K by the Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé Foundation, the movie continues to fascinate audiences a century later for its haunting visuals and sharp social satire. Maud Miquau, Director of Alliance Française Hyderabad, said, “Paris qui dort invites the viewer to immerse themselves in a realm of contrasts, where everything is at stake: past and present, music and cinema, movement and stillness. Only a few iconic Parisian monuments remain unchanged, on the border between these worlds, escaping that age-old human dream of playing with time.”