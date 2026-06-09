ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Freedom Ship To Pangeos, Floating Cities That Promise A New Way To Live And Travel In The Future

Human beings have always looked at the sea and thought two things.

First: “What a beautiful view.”

Second: “I wonder if we can build a shopping mall on it.”

The second thought has been persistent. For decades, architects, engineers, futurists and optimistic investors have been trying to convince us that the future of civilisation may not lie on land at all, but bobbing gently on the world's oceans. The latest revival of this dream comes courtesy of renewed interest in the Freedom Ship, a proposal first unveiled in the 1990s. Whether Freedom Ship ever leaves the drawing board remains uncertain. Yet it has revived an old question: what happens when cities decide to become boats?

Here are five floating-city projects that sound like science-fiction. For now, they remain somewhere between engineering project and daydream. Funding challenges, political questions, environmental concerns and technological hurdles continue to keep many of them anchored to paper.

1. Freedom Ship

If ordinary cruise ships are floating resorts, Freedom Ship is a floating continent. Stretching nearly 5,900 feet long and rising 25 stories above the sea, the proposed vessel would be four times longer than many of today's largest cruise ships. It would accommodate up to 50,000 permanent residents, along with visitors and crew, creating a population larger than many towns. Imagine a vessel more than a mile long, carrying 80,000 people, complete with schools, hospitals, hotels, parks, museums, sports stadiums and even its own public transport system.

What makes Freedom Ship especially intriguing is that it isn't designed to visit destinations. It is the destination. Residents could theoretically spend years circling the globe while living in apartments, attending schools, visiting museums, watching concerts and shopping without ever needing to settle in one country. The most extravagant feature may be the aviation deck on the roof, complete with facilities for small aircraft and helicopters.

Status: The challenge, unfortunately, is that dreams of this size require equally enormous cheques. Funding remains the project's biggest obstacle.

2. The Maldives Floating City