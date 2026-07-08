ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Skip The Air Freshener, These Houseplants Will Make Your Home Smell Amazing Every Season

Scent can transport you to childhood in less time than it takes to butter a piece of toast. One whiff of mint, and you're in your grandmother's kitchen. Catch the fragrance of jasmine on a warm evening, and suddenly romance seems plausible. Modern homes, however, don't smell like gardens. Their scent is a curious mixture of yesterday's dinner, freshly washed clothes, tea, and whatever mysterious aroma seems to emerge from shoes.

The usual response is to light a scented candle or plug in an electric diffuser. These work perfectly well, but they have the disadvantage of being like politicians during election season: they make grand promises, burn brightly for a while and then disappear. Plants, on the other hand, are more reliable companions. Unlike bouquets, which begin their slow decline nearly the moment you place them in water, fragrant houseplants continue rewarding you month after month, sometimes for years. They perfume your home naturally, clean the air to some extent, brighten dull corners and grow more interesting with age.

Here are six wonderfully fragrant houseplants that can turn your home into something resembling a botanical retreat.

Madagascar Jasmine (Getty Images)

1. Madagascar Jasmine

If flowers had personalities, Madagascar Jasmine would be the effortlessly elegant guest who never raises their voice but becomes the centre of attention. Its waxy, star-shaped white flowers produce an intensely sweet fragrance that's often compared to expensive perfumes. One flowering vine can scent an entire room, especially during the evening. The glossy green leaves are attractive even when the plant isn't flowering, making it a handsome addition throughout the year.

Care Tips

Bright, indirect sunlight is ideal. A spot near an east- or south-facing window works beautifully, provided harsh afternoon sun is filtered.

Keep the soil lightly moist during spring and summer, allowing only the top inch to dry between waterings. Reduce watering in winter, but never let the soil become completely dry.

2. Hoya Lacunosa

Hoya Lacunosa proves that size is an overrated concept. The flowers are tiny but the fragrance is astonishingly powerful. Many people describe it as a blend of cinnamon, vanilla and honey, especially noticeable during the evening. Its trailing vines also make it ideal for hanging baskets or high shelves where the foliage can spill gracefully over the edges.