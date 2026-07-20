ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Keep The Air Inside Your Home Clean During Forest Fires

A massive fire in the forests of Tutikandi near the ISBT in Shimla on Thursday, May 28, 2026 ( IANS Photo )

The World Resources Institute’s forest monitoring platform Global Nature Watch reports that there have been 5,25,627 fire alerts in India so far this year. It is the second-highest annual total since 2012, and we are only nearing the end of July.

The eerie glow of an orange sun through thick wildfire smoke might be unnerving, but the biggest risk from the haze is something much harder to see. Tiny particles in the air can cause a range of short-term and chronic health issues, experts say. Forest fire smoke can settle over cities for days. Health officials advise people to stay indoors, and to take steps to keep the air inside your home clean.

How To Safely Run Your AC

If you have central air conditioning, it should clean the air in your home. Make sure filters are replaced on schedule and are of the highest level of filtration your system can handle. Filters rated MERV 13 or higher are ideal. Set the air to recirculate and close any vents that pull air from outside if you can. The University of Oregon's Center for Wildfire Smoke Research and Practice recommends running the system's fan through the entire smoke event, not just when cooling.

If you buy a portable air filter, look for a HEPA air filter or one that says it traps small particles of pollution. Ensure it does not generate ozone, another harmful air pollutant. If you can only afford one portable air filter, use it to create a “clean room” in your house where you can spend most of your time. “The basic message is that something is better than nothing,” said Amy Kalkbrenner, an environmental epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Science Behind DIY Air Filters

There's good evidence that DIY filters made by duct-taping furnace air filters to a box fan work. They're simple, relatively affordable and scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency have found they are just as good at removing fine particles of pollution from the air as a small commercial air purifier. “The good news is they really work,” said Kalkbrenner.