ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Dining Table To Delivery App, Indian Families Are Drifting Apart. Can Restaurants Bring Them Back?

Two different generations eating at the same table is sight you see at restaurants more than inside homes ( Getty Images )

There was a time when dinner in an Indian household was not a flexible concept. It happened at a fixed hour, in a fixed place, with fixed people. Everyone showed up because that’s just what families did. Food was the excuse. Togetherness was the point.

Today, the dining table has become a storage unit. One person eats before the gym. Another eats after a late-night office call. A teenager eats in their room with headphones on. Someone else orders in and says, “I already ate.” Life hasn’t become less caring. It has simply become faster.

As Ritik Choudhary, Co-Founder of Benne dosa specialist eatery Tosi, points out, families are not choosing to stop eating together. “Life has become more individualised. Long commutes, different work schedules, screen time, and on-demand food delivery have changed how people interact around meals. Eating is convenient now but not necessarily shared.”

That’s the real shift. Earlier, meals were events. Now they are fuel stops. We count calories, scroll through phones, and multitask through dinner. Conversation has been replaced by content. Somewhere between Zoom calls and food delivery apps, we stopped looking at each other across the table.

Disappearing Family Ritual

The loss may seem small, but its impact isn’t. Family meals are where stories are told. Where children casually mention something important. Where parents pass on values without making it sound like a lecture. Eating together is about connection. When that disappears, something subtle weakens. Interestingly, the solution may not lie inside homes. It may lie outside them.