ETV Bharat / lifestyle

BBE To FD: Food Label Clues That Tell You If Your Groceries Are Actually Good, And Not Just Cleverly Packaged

Walk into any supermarket today and you will experience what we call The Great Packet Illusion. Everything looks healthy. One packet says “natural.” Another says “farm fresh.” A third one screams “organic.” But most of the real information about food isn’t on the front of the pack. It’s hiding on the back label in small letters. Those tiny abbreviations look like random alphabet soup but they actually tell you something important about quality, freshness, and how the food was processed.

According to Dr. Manika Singh, Nutritional Consultant at Godrej Industries Group, understanding these labels can completely change the way you shop. In other words, if you know what to look for, you can spot the difference between good food and cleverly marketed food. Let’s decode some of the most useful label clues.

Spot the difference at the supermarket (Getty Images)

1. BBE

When we pick up packaged food, we usually do one thing: hunt for the expiry date like it’s a bomb countdown. But right next to that, you’ll often see something called BBE (stands for Best Before End). Most people completely ignore it. Dr. Singh explains that BBE is about quality. In simple terms:

Expiry date = when food may no longer be safe to eat

Best Before End (BBE) = when the product is at its best taste, texture, and freshness

Think of BBE like the “peak performance” date of the food. A biscuit eaten before the BBE date will taste crisp and fresh. Eat it months later and it might still be technically safe but it may taste like cardboard. So next time you buy packaged food, don’t just check expiry. Check BBE if you actually want the food to taste good.