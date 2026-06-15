Iconic Rockers Foo Fighters Announce First-Ever India Tour For January 2027
The Foo Fighters are one of the most successful rock acts in history, having won 15 Grammy Awards with 36 nominations.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
After more than three decades as a band, Foo Fighters have announced their first-ever India tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and 15-time Grammy winners will perform in Bengaluru on January 29, 2027, before heading to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 31. The general sale of tickets will go live at 12PM IST on Tuesday, June 16, on BookMyShow.
For Indian rock fans, this is the sort of news that arrives with a mixture of excitement and disbelief. The Foo Fighters are one of the most successful rock acts in Grammy history, having won 15 Grammy Awards with 36 nominations! They were formed in America in 1994. Since then, they've sold millions of records, headlined the world's biggest festivals, survived changing musical trends, and remained one of the few rock bands capable of filling stadiums in an era dominated by streaming playlists and short attention spans. Yet somehow, India remained missing from the itinerary... until now.
Lead singer Dave Grohl seems aware of the absurdity of the delay. “After 31 years as a band, we can't wait to FINALLY play for our fans in India!!” he said in a statement. “It's taken a few years but we promise it'll be worth the wait.”
The good news is that Foo Fighters aren't arriving quietly. These won't be standard arena concerts where everyone shows up, plays a set and goes home. Both dates have been designed as full-scale rock festivals, with international and Indian artists sharing the bill throughout the day. Bengaluru will feature performances by Alain Johannes, Pinkshift, Die Spitz and The Pretty Reckless before Foo Fighters take the stage. Mumbai audiences will see Mali and Still In Therapy join Die Spitz and The Pretty Reckless for another all-day celebration.
It's a smart approach. Rock music has always been as much about community as individual bands. The idea isn't simply to watch Foo Fighters perform. It's to spend an entire day immersed in the culture that helped create them.
Few bands have managed to remain relevant for as long as Foo Fighters. They emerged from the shadow of Nirvana (in itself felt like an impossible challenge). Dave Grohl was already one of the most recognisable drummers on the planet. Most people expected a side project. Instead, he built one of the defining rock bands of the modern era. Along the way came songs that became fixtures of road trips, college festivals, gym playlists and late-night singalongs: Everlong, My Hero, Learn to Fly, The Pretender, Times Like These and countless others.
Rock music can sometimes take itself far too seriously. Foo Fighters never really did. Even at their loudest and most emotional, there's always been a sense that these are people who genuinely love being in a band. That enthusiasm has translated into some of the most celebrated live performances of the last three decades.
For years, Indian fans have watched videos of legendary Foo Fighters performances at Wembley Stadium, Reading Festival and Madison Square Garden and wondered what it might feel like to experience that energy firsthand. Now they finally get the chance.
The band arrives in India following the release of its latest album, Your Favorite Toy, and fans can expect a career-spanning setlist featuring both classics and newer material. Band members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin are expected to bring the sort of marathon performance that has become a Foo Fighters trademark.
As Naman Pugalia of BookMyShow noted, the band's long-awaited arrival represents an important moment not only for rock fans but also for India's evolving live music landscape. It feels like one more sign that the country is no longer an afterthought on the global touring circuit. More importantly, it means thousands of fans will finally get to scream the chorus of Everlong alongside the people who wrote it.
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