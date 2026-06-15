ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Iconic Rockers Foo Fighters Announce First-Ever India Tour For January 2027

After more than three decades as a band, Foo Fighters have announced their first-ever India tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and 15-time Grammy winners will perform in Bengaluru on January 29, 2027, before heading to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 31. The general sale of tickets will go live at 12PM IST on Tuesday, June 16, on BookMyShow.

For Indian rock fans, this is the sort of news that arrives with a mixture of excitement and disbelief. The Foo Fighters are one of the most successful rock acts in Grammy history, having won 15 Grammy Awards with 36 nominations! They were formed in America in 1994. Since then, they've sold millions of records, headlined the world's biggest festivals, survived changing musical trends, and remained one of the few rock bands capable of filling stadiums in an era dominated by streaming playlists and short attention spans. Yet somehow, India remained missing from the itinerary... until now.

Lead singer Dave Grohl seems aware of the absurdity of the delay. “After 31 years as a band, we can't wait to FINALLY play for our fans in India!!” he said in a statement. “It's taken a few years but we promise it'll be worth the wait.”

The good news is that Foo Fighters aren't arriving quietly. These won't be standard arena concerts where everyone shows up, plays a set and goes home. Both dates have been designed as full-scale rock festivals, with international and Indian artists sharing the bill throughout the day. Bengaluru will feature performances by Alain Johannes, Pinkshift, Die Spitz and The Pretty Reckless before Foo Fighters take the stage. Mumbai audiences will see Mali and Still In Therapy join Die Spitz and The Pretty Reckless for another all-day celebration.