ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Office, Reimagined: What’s Driving India’s Flexible Workspace Boom?

There was a time when a successful business had certain requirements: A respectable office, a reception desk, a conference room with a large table and a television nobody knew how to operate. Then work changed, especially after Covid-19. People began working from home, companies discovered that not everyone needed to be in the same building every day, and the traditional office started looking less like a necessity and more like an expensive habit.

India’s flexible workspace boom is the result of this change in thinking. Coworking spaces, managed offices and shared work environments are no longer just temporary arrangements for freelancers who cannot afford a proper office. They are becoming an important part of how businesses, from ambitious start-ups to multinational corporations, plan their workplaces.

1. The Office Is Having An Identity Crisis

For decades, companies approached office space with a fairly straightforward calculation. Hire more people, rent more space. Sign a long lease and hope that the number of employees would continue to grow in the right direction. Unfortunately, businesses do not always behave according to the terms of their property agreements. Employees now want hybrid arrangements. A company might need 100 desks today and 160 six months later, only to discover that 120 would have been sufficient all along. Flexible workspaces offer a way out of this predicament.

The 'office experience' is increasingly becoming important for executives (Getty Images)

According to Rajat Kapur, Regional Managing Director at The Executive Centre, “The growth of India's flexible workspace industry reflects a fundamental shift in how companies approach real estate. Hybrid and distributed working models, the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and start-ups, and the need to optimise costs are among the forces driving demand.”

2. India Inc. Wants Room To Grow, Without The Commitment

The timing is significant. According to CBRE, India's commercial office market recorded gross leasing of 45.5 million square feet during January 2026 and June 2026, its strongest-ever half-year performance. Companies continue to need places where employees can collaborate, meet clients, build teams and get work done.

What is changing is the way they acquire that space. For a start-up entering a new city, establishing a conventional office can involve considerable expense and administrative effort. For a multinational setting up a new team, the process of finding premises, fitting them out and managing facilities can consume time better spent building the business. Kapur points out that managed offices allow companies to create personalised environments that can evolve with business requirements, while coworking spaces give employees access to convenient workplaces closer to home.