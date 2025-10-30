ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Flexible, Hybrid And Local Work Options Are Key Incentives For Indians To Rejoin Office, Finds International Workplace Group

New data from IWG (International Workplace Group) highlights that 44% of former part-time workers are considering rejoining the workforce thanks to workplace flexibility. The survey conducted among part-time workers highlighted that the biggest barrier discouraging them from staying in or rejoining the workforce is rising commuting costs. It is unsurprising, then, that 40% of current part-time workers said they would leave the workforce entirely if required to commute to a city centre office every day.

IWG is an international platform based in Luxembourg which enables companies of all sizes to work more productively and profitably. The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,000 current and former part-time workers in May 2025 (Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles).

Gig Workers In Demand

With India’s gig workforce set for dramatic growth over the coming decade (projected to reach an estimated 23.5 million workers by 2030), the needs of this demographic are a key consideration for business leaders, ensuring they can retain talent while unlocking and bolstering growth. Fuelled by the increased adoption of flexible and freelance work models across diverse sectors. approximately 6.8 million white-collar professionals in India were engaged in gig roles in the Fiscal Year 2025, up 17% year-on-year, according to another Deloitte report.

IWG’s research highlights that nearly half (49%) of part-time workers surveyed would consider leaving employment if denied flexible working options. Similarly, a third (31%) of part-time workers who are now required to commute to the office every working day are already looking for new roles, while 55% of all part-time workers said they would quit their current role if they had to travel long distances during their working week.

On the other hand, offering workplace flexibility is key to enticing former part-time workers back into the workforce, with 55% surveyed saying they would return to work if they had flexibility in their working patterns. 57% said working more locally, from flexible workspaces, would make returning to the office more appealing. Alongside this, over six in 10 (63%) current part-time workers said they would consider boosting their hours if they could work more flexibly.