Flexible, Hybrid And Local Work Options Are Key Incentives For Indians To Rejoin Office, Finds International Workplace Group
The latest research from International Workplace Group reveals the potential of hybrid work to boost productivity and bring more skilled labour into the workforce.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST
New data from IWG (International Workplace Group) highlights that 44% of former part-time workers are considering rejoining the workforce thanks to workplace flexibility. The survey conducted among part-time workers highlighted that the biggest barrier discouraging them from staying in or rejoining the workforce is rising commuting costs. It is unsurprising, then, that 40% of current part-time workers said they would leave the workforce entirely if required to commute to a city centre office every day.
IWG is an international platform based in Luxembourg which enables companies of all sizes to work more productively and profitably. The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,000 current and former part-time workers in May 2025 (Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles).
Gig Workers In Demand
With India’s gig workforce set for dramatic growth over the coming decade (projected to reach an estimated 23.5 million workers by 2030), the needs of this demographic are a key consideration for business leaders, ensuring they can retain talent while unlocking and bolstering growth. Fuelled by the increased adoption of flexible and freelance work models across diverse sectors. approximately 6.8 million white-collar professionals in India were engaged in gig roles in the Fiscal Year 2025, up 17% year-on-year, according to another Deloitte report.
IWG’s research highlights that nearly half (49%) of part-time workers surveyed would consider leaving employment if denied flexible working options. Similarly, a third (31%) of part-time workers who are now required to commute to the office every working day are already looking for new roles, while 55% of all part-time workers said they would quit their current role if they had to travel long distances during their working week.
On the other hand, offering workplace flexibility is key to enticing former part-time workers back into the workforce, with 55% surveyed saying they would return to work if they had flexibility in their working patterns. 57% said working more locally, from flexible workspaces, would make returning to the office more appealing. Alongside this, over six in 10 (63%) current part-time workers said they would consider boosting their hours if they could work more flexibly.
Mark Dixon, CEO of International Workplace Group: “High commuting costs combined with limited flexibility are a challenge for many part-time workers. By offering greater flexibility over how and where work is done, businesses can not only retain these valuable team members but also attract talented individuals back into the workforce. Given that part-time workers represent a significant proportion of the labour market, their impact on overall productivity is substantial.”
Initiatives For Part-Time Workers
For older workers, part-time work is an attractive option for staying engaged in the workforce; 45% of those surveyed said part-time work had allowed them to delay their retirement. In India, hybrid and part-time roles are enabling older employees to remain in the workforce longer. Initiatives such as the Senior Able Citizens for Re-Employment in Dignity (SACRED) portal by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and programs under Skill India Mission offer older professionals flexible re-entry opportunities that align with their skillsets and availability. By supporting upskilling and re-employment, these efforts aim to empower older workers to continue contributing meaningfully to India’s economic progress.
Commuting Is A Major Hurdle
The report also says that the rising cost of the commute is a key disincentive for part-time workers wanting to stay or rejoin the workforce. Four in 10 former part-time workers (41%) said the cost of commuting had deterred them from returning to work, and 44% of those working part-time currently said the rising cost of commuting was making it harder to financially justify staying in work.
In India, this issue is notably present in major cities, where extended commute times and increasing transport costs contribute to the ongoing challenges faced by workers. Professionals in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad face daily commutes averaging 45 to 55 minutes one way, and the typical monthly commuting expenses for many urban employees range from ₹1,500 to ₹7,000, depending on distance and mode of transport.
