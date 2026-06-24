ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5-Minute Office Breaks To Walk Every Hour Make Life At Work Happier: Study

Hourly movement breaks of just 5 minutes each seem to offer the best balance between feasibility and effectiveness for mitigating the health harms of prolonged sitting, suggests a large study carried out under real world conditions and published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. These brief interludes boost mood, lessen fatigue, and don’t undermine work performance, the findings indicate, prompting the researchers to suggest this approach offers potential for a public health strategy and inclusion in physical activity guidelines.

On average, adults in high-income countries are sedentary for 11-12 hours during the day: a level of inactivity that has emerged as a significant public health concern, associated with heightened risks of many long term conditions and death, note the researchers. Laboratory studies suggest that brief movement breaks are a promising option for offsetting the health harms of prolonged sitting, but it’s not clear if they are feasible in the real world, or what the optimal frequency might be. To find out, the researchers drew on 19,342 adults taking part in the interactive ‘Body Electric Challenge’ organised by National Public Radio (NPR) in the US. Participants spanned a wide range of ages, occupations, and work environments.

Those short office breaks are proven to be good for your mood (Getty Images)

Nearly 60% (11,484) of participants took 5-minute walking breaks at their self-selected break frequency of either 30 (6108; 32%), 60 (9116; 47%), or 120 minutes (4118; just over 21%) for 14 days straight, preceded by 7 days of their usual routine. Most participants received a daily email survey at 8 pm throughout the 21 day period to assess changes in fatigue, mood, and work performance. But a random sample of 1200 full-time employees received five SMS-based daily surveys at 9 am, 12 noon, 3 pm, 6 pm and 9 pm to assess the immediate impact of movement breaks.

What Were The Results?

Implementation potential was assessed using the Feasibility, Acceptability and Appropriateness of Intervention Measures (FIM, AIM, IAM), each consisting of 4 items on a 5-point scale. A score of more than 3 was considered positive. Analysis of the survey results showed that all three break frequencies were rated as feasible, acceptable, and appropriate, scoring above 3, and indicating implementation potential. Feasibility was higher at lower break frequencies, while acceptability and appropriateness were high across all three. Reported fatigue and low mood fell while reported good mood increased significantly across all three break frequencies, with improvements showing a dose-response pattern.

The 30 and 60 minute break frequencies exceeded minimally important difference (MID) thresholds for fatigue and good mood, while only the 30 minute break frequency exceeded this threshold for low mood.