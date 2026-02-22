ETV Bharat / lifestyle

ETV Bharat's Fit Hoga Bharat: Last Ground Meet Of 30-Day Health Challenge Ends With Great Success

Hyderabad: Doctors, yoga and Zumba dance fitness experts said good health is a blessing, and it is essential to allocate some time in the daily routine for fitness. They also praised ETV Bharat's role in creating awareness among people about controlling lifestyle diseases. Celebrities from various fields participated in the last ground meet of ETV Bharat's Fit Hoga Bharat at Mayuri Film Distributors' office opposite Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet on Sunday.

The participants said ETV Bharat, which is gaining popularity by providing diverse stories and the latest news, is now a boon with such a health challenge. They appreciated that yoga, Zumba and dance fitness programmes and training that are very expensive, have been made available to the common man free of cost for 30 days.

ETV Bharat's Fit Hoga Bharat: Last Ground Meet Of 30-Day Health Challenge Ends With Great Success (ETV Bharat)

Huge Participation Recorded

Under the Fit Hoga Bharat 30-day challenge, which started on January 19, all those who registered were given the opportunity to participate in free yoga, Zumba, and dance fitness online sessions every Sunday at the ground meet. A large number of people registered themselves and underwent training in this programme.

The last ground meet was held on Sunday. The programme, which was organised from 6 to 8 am, was a huge hit, drawing participation from people across the city. Housewives, young women, elderly people, and employees from various sectors arrived here early this morning.