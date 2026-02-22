ETV Bharat's Fit Hoga Bharat: Last Ground Meet Of 30-Day Health Challenge Ends With Great Success
Participants, including celebrities from various fields, lauded ETV Bharat's 30 Days Health Challenge at the last ground meet on Sunday.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Doctors, yoga and Zumba dance fitness experts said good health is a blessing, and it is essential to allocate some time in the daily routine for fitness. They also praised ETV Bharat's role in creating awareness among people about controlling lifestyle diseases. Celebrities from various fields participated in the last ground meet of ETV Bharat's Fit Hoga Bharat at Mayuri Film Distributors' office opposite Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet on Sunday.
The participants said ETV Bharat, which is gaining popularity by providing diverse stories and the latest news, is now a boon with such a health challenge. They appreciated that yoga, Zumba and dance fitness programmes and training that are very expensive, have been made available to the common man free of cost for 30 days.
Huge Participation Recorded
Under the Fit Hoga Bharat 30-day challenge, which started on January 19, all those who registered were given the opportunity to participate in free yoga, Zumba, and dance fitness online sessions every Sunday at the ground meet. A large number of people registered themselves and underwent training in this programme.
The last ground meet was held on Sunday. The programme, which was organised from 6 to 8 am, was a huge hit, drawing participation from people across the city. Housewives, young women, elderly people, and employees from various sectors arrived here early this morning.
Lifestyle coach Rashida Sidhpurwala gave yoga training from 6 to 7 am. Along with teaching light asanas, she explained the health benefits of yoga and explained various yoga postures and their importance. Sidhpurwala explained that one should practice yoga and meditation regularly to overcome stress, which is the main cause of lifestyle diseases.
Later, from 7 to 8 pm, Zumba and fitness dance training was conducted enthusiastically under the guidance of Vijaya Tupurani and Vanashree Sharma. Children and adults forgot their age and practised dance with joy. Participants were taught how to achieve fitness without lifting any weights. Vijaya Tupurani said that fitness should not be seen only physically, but one should also be mentally fit.
Food Is Key To Health
Harish, spokesperson of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil, sponsor of the Fit Hoga Bharat 30-day Challenge programme, said that maintaining health in a hectic and busy life has become a big challenge. He said every spoonful of food eaten should be chosen correctly as lifestyle changes and eating habits help in preventing lifestyle diseases.
The participants expressed their happiness over the provision of free yoga, Zumba, and dance fitness training under the supervision of experts. They said they participated in the hour-long online sessions during the weekends despite their daily workload. They said that practicing yoga and Zumba dance collectively in a green environment and under the supervision of experts was exciting.
A doctor from Medicover Hospitals said that awareness should be raised about lifestyle diseases and that along with exercise, changes should be made in the diet. He said that exercising daily will reduce the need to go to the hospital to a great extent. Snacks were arranged for refreshments under the auspices of the hospital for those who participated in the programme.
Fitness trainer Vijaya Thupurani said ETV Bharat has undertaken a wonderful programme to raise awareness for maintaining health. She advised people to take advantage of the online classes available on the ETV Bharat website saying she is very happy to participate in the ground meeting.
