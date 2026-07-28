ETV Bharat / lifestyle

First Human Study On How Sleep Strengthens Memory Finds How Epilepsy Can Disrupt The Process

Researchers at Kennedy Krieger Institute and Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that memory consolidation during sleep depends on coordinated activity among three brain regions and disruptions to this activity can impair memory performance. This is the first human study to directly link interactions between the orbitofrontal cortex, thalamus and hippocampus to memory, offering new insight into how the brain strengthens memories and how epilepsy can impact the sleep-memory system.

The new research provides the first direct evidence of key memory-related brain regions interacting during sleep to support memory formation. The findings also demonstrate how epileptic spikes can disrupt this brain activity, which could inform future approaches to detect, monitor and treat the cognitive effects associated with the condition.

“We haven’t understood why patients with epilepsy have problems with memory,” said Dr. Catherine Chu, study co-author and vice president of neurology at Kennedy Krieger and director of child neurology and pediatric epilepsy at Johns Hopkins University. “This helps to close that gap.”

How Did They Arrive At The Process?