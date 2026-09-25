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Snakebite First Aid: What To Do In The First Few Minutes And When It Becomes An Emergency

Record the time of the snakebite so that the medical team can assess the progression of symptoms and treatment ( Getty Images )

By Anubha Jain 7 Min Read

A snakebite can become a medical emergency within minutes, yet some dangerous bites may initially cause little pain, swelling or other visible symptoms. Knowing the right first-aid steps and recognising when emergency treatment is needed is therefore critical. This comes as researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Denmark’s Technical University, Denmark, develop an experimental recombinant antivenom using five engineered nanobodies that target key cobra toxins. In experiments, the cocktail protected mice against venoms from several Indian cobra and king cobra species and even helped reverse paralysis in some mice when administered 30 minutes after venom exposure. Also read: IISc, Danish Researchers Develop Recombinant Antivenom To Offer Protection From Most Indian Snakebites The treatment, however, has not yet been tested in humans. Led by researchers including Associate Professor Kartik Sunagar of the Centre of Ecological Sciences, IISc, the work could offer a more targeted alternative to the century-old method of producing antivenom by immunising horses and harvesting antibodies from their blood, a process associated with batch-to-batch variability and risks such as serum sickness and anaphylaxis. Associate Professor Kartik Sunagar of the Centre of Ecological Sciences, IISc (ETV Bharat) For now, conventional anti-snake venom remains the available treatment, so getting to a hospital quickly is essential after a suspected snakebite. What To Do In The First Few Minutes Of A Snakebite Dr Vamshi V, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles AWARE Hospital (A Fortis Healthcare Network Hospital), Hyderabad, said that every suspected snakebite should be medically evaluated, even when the bite appears small. Move to safety: Step away from the snake and maintain a safe distance of at least 5-10 feet. Do not attempt to catch, kill or handle the snake.

Step away from the snake and maintain a safe distance of at least 5-10 feet. Do not attempt to catch, kill or handle the snake. Keep the person calm and still: Help the person lie down and remain as still as possible. Avoid walking, running or unnecessary movement.

Help the person lie down and remain as still as possible. Avoid walking, running or unnecessary movement. Remove tight items: Remove rings, bangles, watches, tight clothing and footwear near the bitten area before swelling develops, as these can restrict blood flow.

Remove rings, bangles, watches, tight clothing and footwear near the bitten area before swelling develops, as these can restrict blood flow. Note the time of the bite: Record the approximate time of the bite, as this information can help the medical team assess the progression of symptoms and treatment.

Record the approximate time of the bite, as this information can help the medical team assess the progression of symptoms and treatment. Arrange transport quickly: Arrange transport to the nearest hospital equipped to manage snakebite, preferably with ASV and critical-care support. As a precaution, keeping the area around the home free of rodents can also help, as rodents may attract snakes. Dr Vamshi advised immobilising the bitten limb as one would for a fracture. A stick, scale or folded cardboard can be used as a loose splint. The limb should be kept at about heart level, not raised high or allowed to hang down. If the person is dizzy, drowsy or vomiting, place them in the recovery position, preferably on their side. Keep the face slightly turned down to help keep the airway clear. Avoid These Dangerous First-Aid Mistakes