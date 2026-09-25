Snakebite First Aid: What To Do In The First Few Minutes And When It Becomes An Emergency
Experts explain what to do in the first few minutes and when a snakebite requires antivenom, intensive care or ventilator support.
By Anubha Jain
Published : September 25, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
A snakebite can become a medical emergency within minutes, yet some dangerous bites may initially cause little pain, swelling or other visible symptoms. Knowing the right first-aid steps and recognising when emergency treatment is needed is therefore critical.
This comes as researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Denmark’s Technical University, Denmark, develop an experimental recombinant antivenom using five engineered nanobodies that target key cobra toxins. In experiments, the cocktail protected mice against venoms from several Indian cobra and king cobra species and even helped reverse paralysis in some mice when administered 30 minutes after venom exposure.
Also read: IISc, Danish Researchers Develop Recombinant Antivenom To Offer Protection From Most Indian Snakebites
The treatment, however, has not yet been tested in humans. Led by researchers including Associate Professor Kartik Sunagar of the Centre of Ecological Sciences, IISc, the work could offer a more targeted alternative to the century-old method of producing antivenom by immunising horses and harvesting antibodies from their blood, a process associated with batch-to-batch variability and risks such as serum sickness and anaphylaxis.
For now, conventional anti-snake venom remains the available treatment, so getting to a hospital quickly is essential after a suspected snakebite.
What To Do In The First Few Minutes Of A Snakebite
Dr Vamshi V, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles AWARE Hospital (A Fortis Healthcare Network Hospital), Hyderabad, said that every suspected snakebite should be medically evaluated, even when the bite appears small.
- Move to safety: Step away from the snake and maintain a safe distance of at least 5-10 feet. Do not attempt to catch, kill or handle the snake.
- Keep the person calm and still: Help the person lie down and remain as still as possible. Avoid walking, running or unnecessary movement.
- Remove tight items: Remove rings, bangles, watches, tight clothing and footwear near the bitten area before swelling develops, as these can restrict blood flow.
- Note the time of the bite: Record the approximate time of the bite, as this information can help the medical team assess the progression of symptoms and treatment.
- Arrange transport quickly: Arrange transport to the nearest hospital equipped to manage snakebite, preferably with ASV and critical-care support.
As a precaution, keeping the area around the home free of rodents can also help, as rodents may attract snakes. Dr Vamshi advised immobilising the bitten limb as one would for a fracture. A stick, scale or folded cardboard can be used as a loose splint. The limb should be kept at about heart level, not raised high or allowed to hang down. If the person is dizzy, drowsy or vomiting, place them in the recovery position, preferably on their side. Keep the face slightly turned down to help keep the airway clear.
Avoid These Dangerous First-Aid Mistakes
The bite wound can be gently washed with clean water and left open; tight pressure bandages should be avoided.
- Professor Kartik Sunagar advised against cutting the bite site or attempting to suck out the venom, as these methods do not remove venom and can damage tissues, nerves and blood vessels, while increasing the risk of infection and bleeding.
- He said not to apply a tight tourniquet, as it can cut off blood supply, cause tissue and muscle damage and potentially result in loss of the limb.
- Ice packs should also be avoided because they can worsen local tissue injury.
- Herbal pastes, mud, stones or other traditional remedies can delay medical treatment and increase the risk of infection, including tetanus.
- Do not give aspirin or ibuprofen unless specifically advised by a doctor, particularly when bleeding is a concern.
When Symptoms Strike: Know The Warning Signs
Asked what to do if the snake cannot be identified, Prof. Kartik Sunagar said, “Don’t try.” He advised against chasing, catching or killing the snake for identification, as this risks another bite. A photograph should be taken only from a safe distance. Doctors can treat snakebite based on symptoms and clinical signs, and polyvalent antivenom in India covers the ‘Big Four’ snakes, so identifying the snake is not a precondition for treatment.
The “golden window” is about reaching the hospital, not treating the bite at home. There is no first-aid method that can neutralise venom. The priority is to get the patient to a hospital with antivenom and critical-care facilities as quickly as possible. Even when there is only a small puncture mark, little swelling or no visible symptoms initially, every snakebite requires urgent medical attention and evaluation, Dr Vamshi added. Symptoms can vary depending on the venom, and early signs may be subtle:
- Rapidly spreading swelling, redness, pain or darkening around the bite can be warning signs.
- Drooping eyelids, difficulty lifting the head, double vision, slurred speech or difficulty swallowing may indicate neurotoxic poisoning.
- Bleeding from the gums or nose, blood in vomit or tea-coloured urine can signal bleeding complications.
- Severe abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, sudden low blood pressure and dizziness are other warning signs.
On how quickly serious symptoms can develop, particularly after neurotoxic bites such as those from cobras and kraits, Dr Vamshi said the onset can vary. Cobra bites may cause breathing difficulty and swelling within about 15-30 minutes, while krait bites, which often occur at night, may take 1-6 hours to produce symptoms and can cause progressive paralysis. He said inability to swallow, pooling of saliva in the mouth, breathing difficulty, shock or sudden loss of consciousness are major red flags requiring immediate intensive-care management.
When Snakebite Needs Critical Care
Dr Vamshi explained that ASV is not needed for every snakebite and is administered when there are clear signs of poisoning, such as neurological weakness, bleeding disorders, severe swelling involving more than half the limb or kidney injury. In India, doctors generally follow a syndromic approach, assessing symptoms and clinical signs, and use polyvalent ASV that covers the ‘Big Four’: cobra, krait, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper.
ASV works on venom that is still circulating in the body, prevents further damage and corrects bleeding problems. It cannot undo damage that has already occurred. Nerve injury may take days or weeks to recover, dead tissue may require surgery, and patients with established kidney injury may need dialysis.
He further highlighted that ventilator support may be needed when breathing muscles become weak, or the patient cannot swallow or protect the airway. Doctors may also assess respiratory muscle strength by asking a patient to count from 1 to 20 in a single breath. Dialysis may be required if urine output stops, potassium levels rise, fluid accumulates, or severe acidity develops due to kidney injury. Blood products such as FFP or platelets may be given after ASV if there is active bleeding.
After treatment, patients should generally be observed for at least 24 hours, even if asymptomatic, to detect delayed toxicity. Those who receive ASV may require a further 24-48 hours of observation depending on recovery and test results. At home, patients should watch for fever, joint pain, rash or swollen glands 5-14 days after ASV, which may indicate serum sickness, as well as increasing pain, pus or swelling at the bite site, recurrent bleeding or bruising, reduced urine output or leg swelling, and seek medical attention if these occur.
Beyond Conventional Antivenom
Prof Sunagar stressed that venom variation has significant implications for Indian patients. He said, “Venom composition can vary even within the same species, such as Russell’s viper, across regions because of differences in diet, geography, development and evolutionary pressures. Venom can also vary within the same individual snake as it ages, as shown by our previous research.
India’s polyvalent antivenom is produced using venom collected from snakes in a particular region, typically southern India. Its effectiveness, therefore, may vary across the country. In some areas, patients may need higher doses, respond less well or experience a more difficult recovery. The findings highlight the need for antivenoms better matched to regional venom variation.
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