ETV Bharat / lifestyle

11 American Cities Where The FIFA World Cup Party Continues Outside The Stadium

The 2026 FIFA World Cup across the United States is shaping up to be much more than a series of football matches. It's becoming a nationwide festival, spreading through parks, museums, waterfronts, food markets, public squares and entire neighbourhoods. The result is that even without a match ticket, fans can still immerse themselves in the glorious chaos and camaraderie that make the World Cup such a singular event.

Here are some of the best cities where football fever will spill far beyond the stadium gates.

Viewing party during FIFA Fan Festival 2026 at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta (Getty Images)

1. Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta seems determined to ensure that football isn't confined to 90 minutes on a pitch. While Centennial Olympic Park hosts the FIFA Fan Festival, the city is also turning the tournament into a month-long cultural celebration. Exhibitions, performances and workshops will unfold across the city, while Emory University explores football's relationship with community, identity and culture through a series of fascinating exhibitions.

2. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston has always been exceptionally good at commemorating things. This time, however, it gets to create new history instead of simply preserving old history. The FIFA Fan Festival at City Hall Plaza will be the centre of activity, but the city is also hosting neighbourhood watch parties, cultural showcases and what may be the world's largest football at 45 feet tall.

3. Dallas, Texas

Everything in Texas is supposed to be bigger, and Dallas appears determined to prove it. Beyond hosting nine World Cup matches, the city is embracing football through science, history and culture. Museums are examining everything from the physics of the game to its social impact, while Fair Park becomes a gathering place for supporters from around the globe.

Football fans pose at the FIFA Fan Festival in Dallas (Getty Images)

4. Houston, Texas

Only in Houston could you move seamlessly between football celebrations and space-themed attractions. The city's fan festival promises immersive experiences, youth tournaments and cultural exhibits. Meanwhile, giant artist-designed football sculptures scattered around the city turn the tournament into a public art trail.

5. Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City has chosen an interesting approach. Its FIFA Fan Festival sits beside the National WWI Museum and Memorial, where visitors can discover surprising connections between football and world history. Elsewhere, museums are exploring sport as a force for unity and inspiration.