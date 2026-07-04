ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How Late-night World Cup Matches Are Disrupting Sleep, Hormones And Health

Every four years, WhatsApp groups explode at 3 am with messages like “What a goal!” and “Did you see that save?” People who normally sleep by 11 pm are suddenly debating offside decisions while eating instant noodles at two in the morning. Welcome to the FIFA World Cup. This year, however, the tournament is taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, which means many matches air in the middle of the night for Indian viewers. For die-hard fans in football-loving states like Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, Manipur and Mizoram, sleeping has become optional. Supporters of Brazil, Germany, Argentina and Italy are especially familiar with the ritual of sacrificing sleep for football glory.

The problem is that while your favourite striker is chasing the trophy, your body is fighting an entirely different match. It's 2.30 am. The match has gone into extra time. Someone orders another coffee, another burger, maybe one more round of fries because nobody's thinking about sleep just yet. That scene has become familiar across India.

“The excitement is understandable. The World Cup comes only once every four years. But your body doesn't care whether you're watching football or binge-watching a TV series. It only knows that you should have been asleep hours ago,” says Dr. Basavaraj S. Kumbar, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital.

Date Upcoming Late-Night Matches India Time 4 July, Saturday R32: Match 87-Group K winners vs Best Third-Placed Team 3:30 AM 5 July, Sunday R16: Match 91-Winner Match 76 vs Winner Match 78 2:30 AM 6 July, Monday R16: Match 92-Winner Match 79 vs Winner Match 80 1:30 AM 7 July, Tuesday R16: Match 94-Winner Match 81 vs Winner Match 82 1:30 AM 8 July, Wednesday R16: Match 96-Winner Match 85 vs Winner Match 87 1:30 AM 10 July, Friday QF: Match 97-Winner Match 89 vs Winner Match 90 1:30 AM 11 July, Saturday QF: Match 98-Winner Match 93 vs Winner Match 94 12:30 AM 12 July, Sunday QF: Match 99-Winner Match 91 vs Winner Match 92 2:30 AM 15 July, Wednesday SF: Match 101-Winner Match 97 vs Winner Match 98 12:30 AM 16 July, Thursday SF: Match 102-Winner Match 99 vs Winner Match 100 12:30 AM 19 July, Sunday Third Place: Match 103-Loser Match 101 vs Loser Match 102 2:30 AM 20 July, Monday Final: Match 104-Winner Match 101 vs Winner Match 102 12:30 AM

The Invisible Referee

Every person runs on a 24-hour internal clock known as the circadian rhythm. It decides when you feel sleepy, when you feel energetic and when important hormones are released. Normally, as darkness falls, the brain starts releasing melatonin, the hormone that tells your body it is time to sleep. But if you're sitting in front of a bright television or scrolling through match reactions on your phone until 3 am, that signal gets delayed.

Also read: Which Types Of Yoga Are Best For Sound Sleep?

Eventually, you sleep because you're exhausted, not because your body is ready for restful sleep. The next morning, your alarm rings while your brain is still begging for another few hours. It's not just sleep that suffers. Your hormones do too. According to Dr. Kumbar, disturbed sleep affects several hormones that regulate stress, hunger and metabolism. One of them is cortisol, often called the stress hormone. Normally, cortisol peaks in the morning to help you wake up and gradually falls through the day. Repeated late nights can throw this rhythm off balance. So, you may feel strangely alert at midnight but struggle to stay awake during your morning meeting.

Then come the hunger hormones. Research shows that lack of sleep reduces leptin, the hormone that tells your brain you're full, while increasing ghrelin, which makes you feel hungry. That's why midnight football rarely ends with cucumber slices. It usually ends with pizza, burgers, chips, soft drinks and desserts.

Midnight football usually ends with pizza, burgers, chips and soft drinks (Getty Images)

Also read: Sleep Like A High Performer: Luke Coutinho's Tactical Guide To Sleep Optimization