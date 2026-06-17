FIFA 2026: Essential Books For Football Fans This World Cup Season
With World Cup fever sweeping the globe, here are some of the finest books ever written about football and the people who play it.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Every four years, the World Cup performs a small miracle. People who haven't watched a football match since the last World Cup suddenly develop strong opinions about false nines, high presses, and whether England can finally bring it home.
Football is the world's most popular sport because it offers everything a good novel does: heroes, villains, tragedy, redemption, improbable plot twists, and enough emotional damage to keep therapists employed. The best football books understand that the game is never really about the game. It's about belonging. It's about hope. It's about the strange decision millions of otherwise sensible adults make to tie their happiness to the actions of 11 strangers in matching jerseys.
With World Cup fever sweeping the globe once again, here are some of the finest books ever written about football and the people who play it.
1. Fever Pitch
Author: Nick Hornby
Part memoir, part therapy session, and part football book, Fever Pitch chronicles Hornby's lifelong obsession with Arsenal. What makes it brilliant isn't the match reports. It's the recognition that football fandom is irrational, unhealthy, occasionally embarrassing, and completely irresistible.
If you've ever rearranged your weekend around a match or allowed a last-minute goal to ruin your mood for three days, this book will feel familiar.
2. The Damned Utd
Author: David Peace
Some football managers are larger than life. Others are larger than fiction. David Peace's novel imagines the brief and disastrous 44-day tenure of the legendary manager at Leeds United Football Club. The result is dark, funny and compelling. Even readers who know nothing about football will find themselves pulled into Clough's turbulent mind.
3. A Life Too Short: The Tragedy of Robert Enke
Author: Ronald Reng
Football biographies often celebrate success. This one examines suffering. The German goalkeeper seemed to have everything: talent, fame, and a successful career. Behind the scenes, however, he struggled with severe depression. The book is a powerful exploration of mental health in elite sport and remains one of the most moving football biographies.
4. World Cup Fever
Author: Simon Kuper
World Cup Fever was voted among the New Yorker's Best Books of 2026. Journalist Simon Kuper travels through the strange, exhilarating, and occasionally ridiculous universe that springs to life whenever the world's biggest sporting event arrives. Rather than focusing solely on what happens on the pitch, he explores what happens around it: the fans who cross continents, the journalists who survive on airport coffee and hope, and the politicians eager to bask in reflected glory. What makes the book special is Kuper's gift for finding humanity in football's grandest spectacle. As the 2026 World Cup unfolds across North America, billions of people are once again experiencing the peculiar madness Kuper describes so well. For anyone looking to capture the spirit of a World Cup summer—the anticipation, obsession, heartbreak, and joy—few books do it better. It's the literary equivalent of spending a month in a crowded fan zone, surrounded by supporters from every corner of the planet.
5. Messi
Author: Guillem Balagué
How do you write about a player who seems to break the laws of physics every weekend? Sports presenter and author Guillem Balagué's biography of examines the shy genius who became one of football's greatest players. The book explores his journey from a small boy in Argentina to a global icon, while avoiding the trap of turning him into a superhero.
P.S. Pick up his biography on Cristiano Ronaldo too.
6. Inverting the Pyramid
Author: Jonathan Wilson
Most fans spend 90 minutes shouting at tactical decisions. Jonathan Wilson explains what those decisions actually are. This landmark book traces the evolution of football tactics from the sport's earliest formations to the sophisticated systems used today. Think of it as a history book about how football learned to think.
The World Cup lasts a month. A great football book lasts much longer. Long after the final trophy has been lifted and long after pundits have declared the tournament either the greatest or worst ever staged, these books remain. Because football is about the impossible hope that this season, this tournament, this match might finally be different. If you've followed football for any length of time, you'll know that hope is both the game's greatest gift and its most effective form of torture.
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