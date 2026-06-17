ETV Bharat / lifestyle

FIFA 2026: Essential Books For Football Fans This World Cup Season

Every four years, the World Cup performs a small miracle. People who haven't watched a football match since the last World Cup suddenly develop strong opinions about false nines, high presses, and whether England can finally bring it home.

Football is the world's most popular sport because it offers everything a good novel does: heroes, villains, tragedy, redemption, improbable plot twists, and enough emotional damage to keep therapists employed. The best football books understand that the game is never really about the game. It's about belonging. It's about hope. It's about the strange decision millions of otherwise sensible adults make to tie their happiness to the actions of 11 strangers in matching jerseys.

With World Cup fever sweeping the globe once again, here are some of the finest books ever written about football and the people who play it.

1. Fever Pitch

Author: Nick Hornby

Part memoir, part therapy session, and part football book, Fever Pitch chronicles Hornby's lifelong obsession with Arsenal. What makes it brilliant isn't the match reports. It's the recognition that football fandom is irrational, unhealthy, occasionally embarrassing, and completely irresistible.

If you've ever rearranged your weekend around a match or allowed a last-minute goal to ruin your mood for three days, this book will feel familiar.

2. The Damned Utd

Author: David Peace

Some football managers are larger than life. Others are larger than fiction. David Peace's novel imagines the brief and disastrous 44-day tenure of the legendary manager at Leeds United Football Club. The result is dark, funny and compelling. Even readers who know nothing about football will find themselves pulled into Clough's turbulent mind.