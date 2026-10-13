ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Festive Season Weight Gain: Simple Ways to Stay Healthy Without Giving Up The Celebrations

Have enough protein and vegetables on the plate during festive meals ( Getty Images )

Festivals bring together family, food and celebrations, but repeated indulgence, sugary drinks, large portions and reduced activity can quickly add to weight gain. From sweets and fried snacks to elaborate family meals, it is easy to eat more than usual while moving less. Priyanka Patil, Consultant Dietician, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli shares simple ways to enjoy festive meals without turning celebrations into a health setback.

For someone already struggling with excess weight, diabetes or other metabolic concerns, several days or weeks of indulgence can make weight management even more difficult. “However, staying healthy during the festive season does not mean avoiding celebrations or completely giving up your favourite foods. Small changes in portions, meal timing, food choices and physical activity can help people enjoy festivities while keeping excess weight gain in check,” says Priyanka Patil.