Festive Season Weight Gain: Simple Ways to Stay Healthy Without Giving Up The Celebrations
Skipping meals to “save calories” during festivals can backfire and may lead to overeating later.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Festivals bring together family, food and celebrations, but repeated indulgence, sugary drinks, large portions and reduced activity can quickly add to weight gain. From sweets and fried snacks to elaborate family meals, it is easy to eat more than usual while moving less. Priyanka Patil, Consultant Dietician, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli shares simple ways to enjoy festive meals without turning celebrations into a health setback.
For someone already struggling with excess weight, diabetes or other metabolic concerns, several days or weeks of indulgence can make weight management even more difficult. “However, staying healthy during the festive season does not mean avoiding celebrations or completely giving up your favourite foods. Small changes in portions, meal timing, food choices and physical activity can help people enjoy festivities while keeping excess weight gain in check,” says Priyanka Patil.
Simple tips to stay healthy during the festive season
- Don't arrive at a celebration extremely hungry: Skipping meals to “save calories” can backfire and may lead to overeating later. Having a balanced meal or a small protein-rich snack beforehand can help control hunger.
- Focus on portions rather than banning foods: You don't have to completely avoid sweets or festive favourites. Taking smaller portions and eating slowly allows you to enjoy them without excessive calorie intake.
- Watch liquid calories: Sugary beverages, sweetened juices, festive drinks and multiple cups of high-calorie beverages can add empty calories without making you feel full.
- Keep protein and vegetables on the plate: Including dal, paneer, curd, eggs, lean meats or other protein sources along with vegetables can make meals more filling and may reduce the tendency to overeat calorie-dense foods.
- Keep moving even during busy celebrations: A walk after meals, taking the stairs, dancing or staying active through the day can help maintain your usual activity levels when gym routines become difficult.
- Avoid the “I have already overeaten, so it doesn't matter” mindset: One heavy meal does not automatically lead to significant weight gain. The important thing is to return to your regular eating and activity routine at the next meal instead of continuing the indulgence for several days.
Festivals should not become a battle between enjoying food and maintaining good health. Enjoy your favourite festive foods but pay attention to portions. Stay physically active and avoid turning one indulgent meal into an entire week of overeating. For people with obesity, diabetes or other health conditions, individual dietary advice from an expert can be useful.
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