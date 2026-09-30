ETV Bharat / lifestyle

When Celebration Becomes Too Much, How Festive Habits Can Strain Your Heart

World Heart Day is behind us, and the festive season surrounds us, with Dussehra around the corner. Festivals are meant to be enjoyed. Food is part of that enjoyment. There is nothing wrong with celebrating. The trouble begins when a few days of indulgence become a complete suspension of every healthy routine we normally have.

Dr. Anuj Kapadiya, Sr. Consultant Cardiologist, AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad says festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali can bring several stressors together: larger portions, sweets, salty and fried foods, alcohol, late nights, less physical activity and missed medicines. Each habit may appear manageable on its own. Together, they can create a more difficult situation, particularly for people who already have cardiovascular or metabolic conditions.

That sounds like a serious message for a plate of jalebi but the problem is rarely one jalebi. It is the jalebi, followed by the samosa, followed by the rich dinner, and some mithai, followed by no walk because everyone is tired but decides to stay up for gupshup. Then the weighing scale delivers its own festive greeting. The heart gets the entire festive package at once

Increasingly, these problems are not waiting for old age. Young and middle-aged adults are experiencing heart attacks, strokes and complications related to diabetes at younger ages. Dr. Pandey describes the trend as having reached epidemic proportions and argues that it needs to be addressed urgently.

Dr. Kaushal Pandey, Consultant - Cardiovascular Surgeon, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, Mumbai points to a larger lifestyle problem. He says festivals across India are often accompanied by plenty of eating and drinking, while regular rigorous exercise is not a strong part of everyday life for many people. The combination contributes to weight gain and adds to the burden of conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and heart disease.

Heavy meals and excess dietary salt can affect blood pressure and fluid balance. Changes in food intake can make blood sugar harder to manage. Alcohol can add to the overall strain, while staying up late disrupts the sleep routine that many people already struggle to maintain.

Exercise Takes A Backseat

The festival calendar can turn a person who normally walks every evening into someone who spends three days moving exclusively between the sofa, dining table and car. You don't need to do a marathon during Diwali but abandoning all movement because it is festive season isn't exactly a great plan either.

There is also something outside the food plate that deserves attention: air pollution. Firecracker smoke and high particulate pollution can add another burden, particularly for people living with coronary artery disease, heart failure, hypertension, diabetes or lung disease. People with known heart disease should therefore be particularly careful about prolonged exposure to smoke. They should also avoid suddenly taking up strenuous or unfamiliar physical activity during the festive period.

If you take regular medicines for heart disease, blood pressure, diabetes or other conditions, festivals are not a holiday from medication. It is easy to miss a dose when the usual routine disappears. The morning becomes afternoon, lunch becomes dinner, and somewhere between visiting relatives and answering WhatsApp messages, the tablet is forgotten. Take your meds. The festival should be memorable. The chest pain shouldn't be.

Dr Pandey's larger message is that India needs a more disciplined approach to lifestyle, including regular exercise and avoiding binge eating, if it wants to reduce the growing burden of cardiovascular disease among younger and productive adults. That may not sound as exciting as a box of sweets but the heart is a long-term project. Festivals last a few days. What we do between them is what really counts.

Tips For A Heart-Smart Dussehra