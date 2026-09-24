This Festive Season, Follow This Food Safety Checklist For Milk, Masalas And Mithai Before Buying
Recent food safety checks have reported quality concerns across several of these categories, including milk products, paneer and spices.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
The festive season brings a familiar shopping list: milk and dairy products, spices, edible oils, and, of course, boxes and boxes of mithai. But the surge in festive demand can also increase the risk of adulteration and quality lapses, particularly in high-demand categories such as milk, dairy products, edible oils, spices and sweets. Recent food safety checks have reported quality concerns across several of these categories, including milk products, paneer and spices.
For consumers, however, the bigger question is: how much can we actually determine ourselves before buying a food product?
“The first step is to understand that not every quality or safety issue is visible to the naked eye. Colour, smell, texture or taste can sometimes indicate that something is unusual, but they cannot establish the complete safety or authenticity of a product. Food testing can involve checking for adulterants, pesticides, microbial contamination and heavy metals, parameters that require appropriate laboratory methods,” says food safety expert Dr. Saurabh Arora, MD, Auriga Research. He tells ETV Bharat about the things to look for before you purchase festive sweets, milk and masalas.
Look Beyond Appearance In Milk And Dairy Products
Milk and dairy products deserve particular attention during the festive season because they are widely used in paneer, khoya, ghee and sweets. Adulteration can include dilution or the addition of substances such as starch, while dairy products can also face microbiological quality concerns.
Some simple household tests can also indicate the presence of specific adulterants. For example, an iodine-based test can be used as a screening method for starch in certain dairy products. However, such tests should not be treated as a complete safety certificate. A negative result does not mean that a product is free from every possible contaminant. Suspected adulteration should ideally be confirmed through proper testing.
Also read: Food Safety Department Destroys 10 Quintals Of 'Adulterated' Chhena Rasgullas In Ghaziabad
- When buying packaged milk or dairy products, check the packaging, date, storage instructions, and other label information.
- For loose products such as paneer or khoya, look at their colour, texture and smell.
- Avoid paneer and khoya that appear unusually different.
Colour Does Not Tell The Whole Story of Masalas
Another category where consumers often rely heavily on appearance is spices. Bright colour or strong aroma is no guarantee of purity. Adulteration can mean the addition of cheaper materials or unauthorized colours, whereas contaminants like pesticides or heavy metals are not reliably identifiable by visual inspection.
- For packaged spices, check the list of ingredients, FSSAI details, manufacturing and best before dates, packaging and storage instructions.
- Do not purchase packs that are damaged, tampered or poorly stored.
- The source matters, especially with loose spices. So, buy from a trusted seller.
Dr. Arora says that these observations cannot establish chemical or microbiological safety, but buying from a trusted seller and verifying that the product is stored in clean, dry conditions may reduce some risks.
Freshness And Handling Of Mithai Is Important
Consumers should look at the mithai as well as the place where it is being sold. Milk-based sweets and products containing khoya have a short shelf life and need to be handled and stored at appropriate temperatures. Improper storage or poor hygiene practices can increase the risk of microbial contamination. Be cautious about relying solely on taste as a test. Tasting a small sample may help you identify an obvious off flavour, rancid taste or unusual texture, but it cannot detect several forms of contamination or adulteration.
Also read: Karnataka Food Safety Officials Raid 16 Sweet-Making Units, Seize Food Products Worth ₹5.99 Lakh
- Check whether the sweets are covered, whether the display area appears clean, whether the products are being handled hygienically and if products are properly stored in refrigerated units.
- Ask about freshness and shelf life, particularly for milk-based sweets.
- For packaged mithai and festive gift boxes, the label should not be ignored. Check the ingredients, manufacturing or packing date, best before date, storage instructions and other mandatory information.
- Attractive packaging or claims such as “premium” or “healthy” should not replace a basic check of what the box actually contains.
What consumers can and cannot check
The most practical approach is to become a more informed consumer rather than trying to turn the kitchen into a laboratory. Source, packaging, labelling, freshness, hygiene and storage conditions are all things you could reasonably assess before buying. At the same time, there are clear limits to home level checks. Microbial contamination, pesticides, heavy metals and several forms of chemical adulteration may not produce any obvious change in appearance, smell or taste. Recent testing has highlighted that food safety involves multiple parameters, making laboratory analysis important when there is a genuine concern about a product. When safety cannot be established through what we can see or taste, proper scientific testing remains the most reliable way to determine what is actually inside the food we eat.
(Disclaimer: The information and recommendations provided herein are for your understanding only. You should seek the advice of a personal advisor or expert before following them.)
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