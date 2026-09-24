ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This Festive Season, Follow This Food Safety Checklist For Milk, Masalas And Mithai Before Buying

Attractive packaging or claims such as “premium” or “healthy” should not replace a basic check of what the mithai box actually contains ( Getty Images )

The festive season brings a familiar shopping list: milk and dairy products, spices, edible oils, and, of course, boxes and boxes of mithai. But the surge in festive demand can also increase the risk of adulteration and quality lapses, particularly in high-demand categories such as milk, dairy products, edible oils, spices and sweets. Recent food safety checks have reported quality concerns across several of these categories, including milk products, paneer and spices.

For consumers, however, the bigger question is: how much can we actually determine ourselves before buying a food product?

“The first step is to understand that not every quality or safety issue is visible to the naked eye. Colour, smell, texture or taste can sometimes indicate that something is unusual, but they cannot establish the complete safety or authenticity of a product. Food testing can involve checking for adulterants, pesticides, microbial contamination and heavy metals, parameters that require appropriate laboratory methods,” says food safety expert Dr. Saurabh Arora, MD, Auriga Research. He tells ETV Bharat about the things to look for before you purchase festive sweets, milk and masalas.

Check the packaging, date, storage instructions of milk, paneer and khoya (Getty Images)

Look Beyond Appearance In Milk And Dairy Products

Milk and dairy products deserve particular attention during the festive season because they are widely used in paneer, khoya, ghee and sweets. Adulteration can include dilution or the addition of substances such as starch, while dairy products can also face microbiological quality concerns.

Some simple household tests can also indicate the presence of specific adulterants. For example, an iodine-based test can be used as a screening method for starch in certain dairy products. However, such tests should not be treated as a complete safety certificate. A negative result does not mean that a product is free from every possible contaminant. Suspected adulteration should ideally be confirmed through proper testing.

Also read: Food Safety Department Destroys 10 Quintals Of 'Adulterated' Chhena Rasgullas In Ghaziabad