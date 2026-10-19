ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Precautions For Festive Eye Makeup: Tips For Those With Sensitive Eyes

Try any new product a day or two before the event, never on the evening itself ( Getty Images )

You want to look like a Bollywood star, so you go all out: heavy kajal, glitter eyeshadow, fake eyelashes, thick liner. But then, horror of horrors, two hours into the family pooja, your eyes start watering. That glitter is a tiny plastic shrapnel plotting a direct assault on your cornea. For sensitive eyes, heavy festive makeup is a disaster waiting to happen, turning your grand celebration into a desperate, tear-soaked search for eye drops.

Says Dr. Minal Kanhere, Consultant Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Surgeon, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai, “After the first few nights of Navratri, we usually notice more patients coming in with itchy, watery or swollen eyes. Cosmetics are a common culprit. Glitter, heavy liner, mascara and fresh kajal go on for hours, in warm, dusty grounds, on eyes that are already working hard. People with sensitive eyes feel it first.”

Kajal along the inner edge of the lower eyelid is a long-standing habit, and a harmful one. The oil glands that keep tears from evaporating open along this edge. Pigment can clog them, which leads to styes, chalazia and dry eyes. Some of it drifts onto the eye's surface. Line the outer lash line instead, preferably with liquid liner. Sweat also tends to smudge waterline products straight into the eye during garba.

Try any new product a day or two before the event, never on the evening itself. Dab a little behind the ear or on the inner forearm and wait 24 to 48 hours. If the skin turns red, itches or swells, do not use it near your eyes. Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and ophthalmologist-tested products are a sensible choice, since scent and preservatives cause many eye allergies.

A speck of glitter on the cornea can scratch it, and the pain is immediate. It can sometimes lead to dangerous corneal infections. Use only products made for the eye area. Craft glitter is not safe for this purpose, and cream or pressed eye shadows are better than loose powder. If you wear false lashes, pick a latex-free adhesive and keep it off the lash roots. Contact lens wearers should put their lenses in before makeup and take them out before removing it. If your eyes feel dry or gritty while dancing, remove the lenses.

4. Do Not Share Your Makeup Products

Sharing a kajal pencil or mascara wand with friends is a quick way to pass on conjunctivitis. Use your own and sharpen pencils before each use. Mascara should generally be replaced after three months and liquid liner after six. If a product has dried out, throw it away. Adding water or saliva only brings in bacteria, and should be strictly avoided.

5. Take It All Off Before Bed

Even after a late night, make sure to clean your eyes before sleeping. Makeup left on overnight can block the lid glands and irritate the surface of the eye. Wash your hands, then wipe gently from the inner corner outward with a fragrance-free remover on a clean cotton pad. Do not rub. If dust or glitter gets in, rinse with clean water.

When To See A Doctor

Redness that lingers, pain, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, discharge or a swollen eyelid should be examined by an ophthalmologist. Do not use leftover eye drops or home remedies in the meantime. A little care goes a long way, and your eyes will thank you for it long after the music stops.