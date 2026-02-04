ETV Bharat / lifestyle

February 2026 Horoscope: What Does This Month Have In Store For Your Zodiac Sign?

Find out what this month will be like for you ( ETV Bharat )

February 2026 carries a grounded but decisive energy. This is not a month of rushing but of realignment. “What is unstable will demand fixing. What is misaligned will demand honesty,” says astrologer and tarot reader Shradha Salla. You will be rewarded with stronger foundations by the end of the month. She reveals what the month of February holds for your sun sign.

Aries

February asks you to slow down and choose strategy over impulse. Career matters need patience. Don’t force outcomes. Relationships improve when you listen more than you react. Health benefits from structured routines.

Advice For Arians: Focus on consistency, not speed.

Taurus

Opportunities around money, learning, or travel appear—but only those aligned with long-term stability will work. Emotionally, you may feel tested around trust.

Advice For Taurus: Say “yes” only where your values are respected.

Gemini

This is a powerful month for mental clarity. Old fears, doubts, or repetitive thought patterns come up so they can be released. Financial planning improves after mid-month.

Advice For Geminis: Don’t avoid silence.

Astrologer Shradha Salla (ETV Bharat)

Cancer

February highlights partnerships, personal and professional. You’ll be asked to stop over-giving and start asking for reciprocity. Emotional maturity brings peace.

Advice For Cancerians: Love does not require self-sacrifice.

Leo

Daily routines, work pressure, and health need attention. This is not a glamorous month but it’s a necessary one. Your discipline now builds success later.

Advice For Leos: Master the basics before chasing applause.

Virgo

A lighter energy flows for you. Romance, creative ideas, and joy return but only if you stop over-analyzing. Children, hobbies, or passion projects flourish.