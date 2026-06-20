Father’s Day Recipes: Cook These Easy And Delish Dishes To Show Your Dad Some Love
If you're looking for something simple, delicious, and impossible to mess up before dad wakes up, these recipes are perfect.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
This Father’s Day, skip the usual gifts and spend the day creating memories together. Start the morning with a friendly board game, enjoying a little competition, plenty of laughs, and quality one-on-one time with dad. Once you're back home, head to the kitchen and whip up easy, delicious snacks together because some of the best conversations happen over food. End the day with a movie and your favourite snacks.
Here are some fun recipe suggestions to make Father's Day 2026 even more special:
1. Garlic Butter Toast
To make this dish, you will need 4 slices of bread, 2 eggs, 2 tbsp butter, 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped, salt and pepper to taste, chopped coriander or parsley for garnish.
Melt the butter in a pan and add the chopped garlic. Cook for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Crack the eggs into a bowl, add a pinch of salt and pepper, and whisk lightly. Pour the eggs into the pan and scramble gently until just cooked. Toast the bread until golden. Spread a little of the garlic butter from the pan onto the toast. Top each slice with the scrambled eggs. Sprinkle with herbs and a little grated cheese (optional).
Serve this dish to your father in the morning with a hot cup of tea or coffee and a handwritten note saying, “Thanks for always showing up for me.”
2. Cheesy Sweet Potato Fries
To make Sweet Potato Cheesy Fries, you will need 3 medium potatoes (cut into fries), 8 slices of Britannia The Laughing Cow Cheese Slices, 1 tbsp Britannia Sattvam Pure Cow Ghee, ½ tsp rock salt, 1 tsp black pepper and 1 tsp cumin powder. Toss the fries with ghee and seasonings, spread them on a baking tray and bake at 200°C for 20-25 minutes until golden and crispy. Layer the cheese slices over the hot fries and bake for another 2-3 minutes until the cheese melts. Serve hot with your favourite chutney or sauce.
3. Ema Datshi
Ema Datshi is the beloved dish of Bhutan. To make it, you will need 12 jalapeños, 100 gm Britannia The Laughing Cow Cheese Block, 6 green chillies, 1 medium onion, 6 garlic cloves, 1 medium tomato, 2 tbsp butter, 1 tsp salt, water as required and oil as required. Quarter the jalapeños, slit the green chillies, slice the onion, chop the garlic and dice the tomato. Cook everything together with the oil, salt and a little water until the jalapeños are soft. Turn off the heat, stir in the butter and grated cheese until melted and creamy, then serve warm with nachos, chips or bread.
The best Father's Day meals are the ones made with affection, a little effort, and just enough butter to make everyone smile.
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