ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Father’s Day Recipes: Cook These Easy And Delish Dishes To Show Your Dad Some Love

This Father’s Day, skip the usual gifts and spend the day creating memories together. Start the morning with a friendly board game, enjoying a little competition, plenty of laughs, and quality one-on-one time with dad. Once you're back home, head to the kitchen and whip up easy, delicious snacks together because some of the best conversations happen over food. End the day with a movie and your favourite snacks.

Here are some fun recipe suggestions to make Father's Day 2026 even more special:

Garlic Butter Toast With Scrambled Eggs (ETV Bharat)

1. Garlic Butter Toast

To make this dish, you will need 4 slices of bread, 2 eggs, 2 tbsp butter, 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped, salt and pepper to taste, chopped coriander or parsley for garnish.

Melt the butter in a pan and add the chopped garlic. Cook for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Crack the eggs into a bowl, add a pinch of salt and pepper, and whisk lightly. Pour the eggs into the pan and scramble gently until just cooked. Toast the bread until golden. Spread a little of the garlic butter from the pan onto the toast. Top each slice with the scrambled eggs. Sprinkle with herbs and a little grated cheese (optional).