ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Anushka Sharma's IPL Fashion Statement To Spiritual Tech, Digital Japa Counter Rings Are Suddenly Everywhere

Last week, actress Anushka Sharma was spotted during the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans wearing what looked like an unusual turquoise ring. Within hours, social media detectives had identified it. It was a digital japa mala counter ring. Suddenly, millions of people who had never heard of such a device were searching for it online. Some were intrigued by its spiritual significance. Others simply thought it looked cool. Either way, a small gadget costing anywhere between ₹25 to ₹399 had gone viral.

What Exactly Is It?

For centuries, people have used prayer beads to keep track of mantra repetitions during meditation and spiritual practice. A digital japa counter ring performs the same function but replaces beads with technology. The gadget fits comfortably on a finger and comes with a small digital display. Every time a mantra is recited, the user presses a button. The counter records the repetition automatically. No wondering whether you're on chant number 54 or 84.

Depending on the model, these devices can count from a few thousand repetitions to as many as 99,999. Most include a reset button and an adjustable strap, making them practical for everyday use.