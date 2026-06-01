From Anushka Sharma's IPL Fashion Statement To Spiritual Tech, Digital Japa Counter Rings Are Suddenly Everywhere
A tiny ring designed to count prayers might be one of the most surprising wellness trends of the year.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Last week, actress Anushka Sharma was spotted during the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans wearing what looked like an unusual turquoise ring. Within hours, social media detectives had identified it. It was a digital japa mala counter ring. Suddenly, millions of people who had never heard of such a device were searching for it online. Some were intrigued by its spiritual significance. Others simply thought it looked cool. Either way, a small gadget costing anywhere between ₹25 to ₹399 had gone viral.
What Exactly Is It?
For centuries, people have used prayer beads to keep track of mantra repetitions during meditation and spiritual practice. A digital japa counter ring performs the same function but replaces beads with technology. The gadget fits comfortably on a finger and comes with a small digital display. Every time a mantra is recited, the user presses a button. The counter records the repetition automatically. No wondering whether you're on chant number 54 or 84.
I have the same colour tally counter that Anushka Sharma is wearing. pic.twitter.com/w9Zyu030Eo— Sankasm (@_sankasm_) May 27, 2026
Depending on the model, these devices can count from a few thousand repetitions to as many as 99,999. Most include a reset button and an adjustable strap, making them practical for everyday use.
Why Are People Obsessed With It?
The answer lies at the intersection of spirituality, technology, and celebrity influence. Anushka Sharma's appearance with the turquoise counter ring sparked immediate discussion online. Some fans viewed it as a sign of her spiritual commitment. Others saw it as a fashion accessory. Modern consumers, especially younger Indians, are increasingly interested in mindfulness and meditation. At the same time, they are comfortable with technology. A digital counter ring combines both worlds in a simple and affordable package. It's essentially “spiritual tech”: technology that supports rather than distracts from inner practice.
How Does It Help?
One of the biggest challenges during mantra chanting is maintaining concentration. Traditional prayer beads work beautifully, but they can sometimes be inconvenient to carry everywhere. A digital ring solves that problem.
What makes the digital japa counter ring fascinating isn't the technology itself. The technology is quite simple. What's interesting is what it says about modern India. We live in a country where artificial intelligence, digital payments, ancient temples, and centuries-old spiritual traditions coexist comfortably. A digital chanting counter is perhaps the perfect symbol of that reality.
Maybe that's why Anushka Sharma's little turquoise ring resonated with so many people. It showed that the newest technology is helping us engage with some of humanity's oldest practices.
Also read:
- Not All Unions Last, But The Jewellery Can: Divorce Rings Are Helping Women Mark Endings As New Beginnings
- What Is Fashion Recycling? The Movement Which Is Good For Both, The Environment And Your Bank Balance
- From Aviators To Thick Acetate Frames, Bollywood Celebs' Favourite Sunglasses Styles For Summer 2026