ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The 'Nath' Returns To The Cannes Red Carpet After 13 Years

For years, global fashion has been busy discovering South Asia the way people suddenly “discover” mangoes every summer... as if India has not been existing for thousands of years. But now, with South Asian style enjoying its well-deserved main-character era internationally, perhaps it was inevitable that one of India’s most iconic adornments would make a comeback on one of fashion’s grandest stages: Cannes.

This time, it arrived on the face of Alia Bhatt.

For her third appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia chose something quieter and somehow louder at the same time: an ivory corset sari paired with a parasol. But the real scene-stealer was her nath. Yes, that elegant nose ring (the accessory Indian women have worn through weddings, rituals, films, festivals, and family WhatsApp profile pictures) made its Cannes return after 13 years. Before Alia, only two Indian actresses had famously worn the nath at Cannes: Vidya Balan and Sonam Kapoor. This means the Indian nath has now appeared only three times at the festival.

Also read: Alia Bhatt Goes Full Riviera Princess On Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

Nobody is saying European couture should be nervous. But it is satisfying to see a traditional Indian ornament reclaim space in a setting historically obsessed with polished Western glamour.