The 'Nath' Returns To The Cannes Red Carpet After 13 Years
Bollywood darling Alia Bhatt has brought the Indian nose ring back to Cannes, and suddenly the most stunning accessory isn't a diamond necklace.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
For years, global fashion has been busy discovering South Asia the way people suddenly “discover” mangoes every summer... as if India has not been existing for thousands of years. But now, with South Asian style enjoying its well-deserved main-character era internationally, perhaps it was inevitable that one of India’s most iconic adornments would make a comeback on one of fashion’s grandest stages: Cannes.
This time, it arrived on the face of Alia Bhatt.
For her third appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia chose something quieter and somehow louder at the same time: an ivory corset sari paired with a parasol. But the real scene-stealer was her nath. Yes, that elegant nose ring (the accessory Indian women have worn through weddings, rituals, films, festivals, and family WhatsApp profile pictures) made its Cannes return after 13 years. Before Alia, only two Indian actresses had famously worn the nath at Cannes: Vidya Balan and Sonam Kapoor. This means the Indian nath has now appeared only three times at the festival.
Also read: Alia Bhatt Goes Full Riviera Princess On Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Nobody is saying European couture should be nervous. But it is satisfying to see a traditional Indian ornament reclaim space in a setting historically obsessed with polished Western glamour.
Depending on where you are in India, the nath changes personality entirely. In Maharashtra, it curls delicately with pearls. In Rajasthan, it becomes gloriously dramatic and wedding-sized. In Kashmir, it carries poetry. In South India, it is refined and understated. It can signify marriage, heritage, celebration, femininity, rebellion or simply fabulous taste.
Pahadi Nath
Maharashtrian Nath
Now that the world is obsessed with South Asian dressing. Sarees are appearing on international carpets. Gold jewellery is back. Bindis show up in editorials. Designers borrow embroidery techniques they previously struggled to pronounce. Fashion houses want “craft.” Celebrities want “heritage.” Everyone wants to look “rooted.” In short: the global fashion world has discovered what Indian aunties have been saying for decades: traditional dressing photographs beautifully.
South Asian baddie
Ethnic-mod
Alia’s Cannes look felt important because it did not scream costume. It wasn’t trying too hard to “represent culture.” It simply existed, confidently and softly, like someone comfortable in her own story. That nath said: I can wear couture and still honour where I come from.
Fashion is shifting. After years of hyper-glamour and algorithm-approved sameness, people are craving personality again. Jewellery that tells stories instead of merely reflecting flash photography. The Indian nath has all of that. It carries mothers, weddings, rituals, cinema, nostalgia, cities, languages, and generations inside one delicate curve of metal.
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