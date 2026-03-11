ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Lob Is Hollywood’s Favourite Haircut, And 'Barbie Girl' Margot Robbie Is Leading The Charge

Margot Robbie showed up with a fresh lob at 2026 Paris Fashion Week ( AP Photo )

By Kasmin Fernandes 3 Min Read

The Barbie Movie star Margot Robbie has once again made a very convincing argument for cutting your hair into a lob (also known as the long bob), the haircut that sits comfortably between “dramatic transformation” and “my mother won’t faint when she sees me.” At the Paris Fashion Week, Robbie appeared at the Chanel Autumn/Winter 2026 show looking like the human embodiment of effortless chic. She was sporting a freshly cropped lob styled in loose, slightly crimped waves that looked like they were styled by a breeze that went to fashion school. What Is A Lob? A lob is basically the diplomatic solution to the haircut debate. You want short hair but not too short. You want movement but you also want the ability to tie it in a ponytail when life gets overwhelming. The lob typically falls between the chin and the collarbone, making it the Goldilocks of haircuts. Not too short, not too long. It’s the haircut equivalent of ordering a salad but also fries. Margot Robbie’s 2026 Version Robbie's cut has curtain bangs (AP Photo) Robbie’s latest hairstyle isn’t the super-sleek, blunt bob that dominated the late 2010s. This version is relaxed, textured, and slightly messy in an expensive way. Her hair was styled in soft, undone waves that look like she woke up that way but also like someone with a professional blow-dryer followed her around for two hours. The other star of the look? Broken bangs. These soft, slightly uneven bangs skim the forehead without looking heavy or blunt. They add movement and frame the face, which is hairstylist language for “your cheekbones will thank you.”