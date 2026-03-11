The Lob Is Hollywood’s Favourite Haircut, And 'Barbie Girl' Margot Robbie Is Leading The Charge
Published : March 11, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST|
Updated : March 11, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
The Barbie Movie star Margot Robbie has once again made a very convincing argument for cutting your hair into a lob (also known as the long bob), the haircut that sits comfortably between “dramatic transformation” and “my mother won’t faint when she sees me.” At the Paris Fashion Week, Robbie appeared at the Chanel Autumn/Winter 2026 show looking like the human embodiment of effortless chic. She was sporting a freshly cropped lob styled in loose, slightly crimped waves that looked like they were styled by a breeze that went to fashion school.
What Is A Lob?
A lob is basically the diplomatic solution to the haircut debate. You want short hair but not too short. You want movement but you also want the ability to tie it in a ponytail when life gets overwhelming. The lob typically falls between the chin and the collarbone, making it the Goldilocks of haircuts. Not too short, not too long. It’s the haircut equivalent of ordering a salad but also fries.
Margot Robbie’s 2026 Version
Robbie’s latest hairstyle isn’t the super-sleek, blunt bob that dominated the late 2010s. This version is relaxed, textured, and slightly messy in an expensive way. Her hair was styled in soft, undone waves that look like she woke up that way but also like someone with a professional blow-dryer followed her around for two hours. The other star of the look? Broken bangs. These soft, slightly uneven bangs skim the forehead without looking heavy or blunt. They add movement and frame the face, which is hairstylist language for “your cheekbones will thank you.”
Back in 2018, Robbie had appeared on the Academy Awards red carpet with a much shorter bob. That version was sleek and polished, the kind of haircut that says, “I own several blazers and probably know what a hedge fund is.” The 2026 lob is different. It’s longer, softer and intentionally imperfect. Which is basically the hairstyle equivalent of French women saying they only use three beauty products while standing in a bathroom that costs more than your rent.
Why The Lob Is The Perfect Haircut
The lob is Hollywood’s favourite haircut because it makes someone look polished and relaxed at the same time. It’s also extremely versatile. The same haircut can look red-carpet glamorous, beachy and casual, or sleek and editorial... all depending on how it’s styled. Most of us want a haircut that meets three very important criteria.
- Looks stylish
- Requires minimal effort
- Doesn’t make us cry six hours later
The lob checks all three boxes. It works with straight hair, wavy hair, curly hair, and that mysterious in-between texture known as “humidity hair.” It also grows out beautifully, which means you won’t look like a mushroom three weeks later. In haircut terms, this is what we call “low emotional risk”.
Tips To Get The Hairstyle
Before you sprint to the salon with a screenshot of Margot Robbie, here are a few survival tips.
- Ask for Movement: The secret to a modern lob is texture. Blunt cuts can look chic on the runway but slightly “helmet-ish” in real life. Ask your stylist for soft layers or internal texture so the hair moves naturally.
- Embrace Imperfection: The beauty of the lob is that it’s supposed to look relaxed. Loose waves, slightly messy styling, and a little volume make it feel modern. If it looks too perfect, you’ve accidentally entered “news anchor hair” territory.
- Experiment With Partings: A lob looks completely different depending on where you part your hair.
- Middle part: Parisian cool. Side part: Old Hollywood drama. Messy part: “I woke up like this” energy. Try them all.
- Don’t Fear the Bangs: If you’re unsure, start with long curtain bangs that can blend into the rest of the haircut.
So, if you’ve been staring at your hair lately thinking, “Should I cut it?” the answer might be yes. Worst case scenario, it grows back. Best case scenario, you walk out of the salon feeling like you just stepped off the ramp.
