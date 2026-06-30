ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Meet The New 'It' Accessory: Smart Glasses That Look Good And Think Faster

Smart glasses are entering the era of style-tech ( Getty Images )

Early smart eyewear had the aesthetic charm of a Wi-Fi router attached to your face. Remember the era of clunky headsets, blinking lights and frames that declared, “I have beta software”? Things have changed. Tech companies have finally accepted one of fashion's oldest rules: your face is not the ideal place for an engineering experiment. Instead of asking people to dress like gadgets, they're teaching gadgets to dress like people. Fashion Was Never the Side Quest The downfall of early smart glasses wasn't necessarily bad technology. It was bad styling. The first generation of wearable tech treated appearance as an afterthought. Engineers built impressive computers that happened to sit on your nose. Consumers, meanwhile, kept asking a very reasonable question: “Do I have to look like I'm auditioning for a low-budget sci-fi movie?” Unlike smartphones, which disappear into your pocket, glasses live front and centre on your face. They tell people something about who you are before you even speak. Eyewear is personality. It's the difference between looking like a novelist, an architect, a film director... or someone who accidentally walked out wearing safety goggles. The more advanced smart glasses become, the less they look technological (Getty Images) Also read: Apple AI Glasses To Come In Multiple Designs, Colours, And An Upgraded Siri: Report Silicon Valley Finally Called Fashion For Help Rather than pretending they understood style, technology companies did something sensible. They outsourced it. Instead of designing frames themselves, they're partnering with eyewear experts who've spent decades understanding fit, comfort and what actually looks good on human beings.