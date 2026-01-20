ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Valentino's Unforgettable Fashion Moments: The Italian Designer Who Taught Us The Art of Showing Up Beautifully

File photo of Valentino Garavani posing at an exhibition of his best creations at the Ara Pacis museum, part of the fashion designers 45th anniversary celebrations on Friday, July 6, 2007 in Rome ( AP Photo )

There are designers who change fashion, and then there are designers who change how moments look. Valentino Garavani belonged to the second category. Let's take a nostalgic walk down his iconic fashion moments. Valentino also changed the geography of red-carpet fashion. Paris may have been couture’s traditional epicentre, but Valentino brought Rome (with its sensuality, softness, and sunlight) into global consciousness. His gowns felt warmer than French couture, more emotional than American minimalism. They photographed beautifully without looking engineered for photographs. File photo of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone, right, meeting Valentino during his fashion show in 1991 in Paris (AP Photo) Scroll through any “best red-carpet looks of all time” list and Valentino appears again and again. These weren’t outfits designed to break the internet; they were designed to sit in memory, to be referenced, re-worn, rediscovered. Valentino believed that beauty wasn’t frivolous. That a woman looking beautiful at an important moment was intention. Valentino Red Valentino red is considered the red that doesn’t shout but somehow still dominates the room. Perhaps the most perfect modern example came in 2011, when Anne Hathaway stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in a sculptural red Valentino gown. No gimmicks. No chaos. Just impeccable cut, confidence, and that unmistakable hue. In a sea of sparkle, she looked calm, assured, and completely Valentino.