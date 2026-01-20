Valentino's Unforgettable Fashion Moments: The Italian Designer Who Taught Us The Art of Showing Up Beautifully
With Valentino Garavani’s passing, fashion doesn’t lose a trendsetter so much as it loses a steady hand when the stakes were high.
There are designers who change fashion, and then there are designers who change how moments look. Valentino Garavani belonged to the second category. Let's take a nostalgic walk down his iconic fashion moments.
Valentino also changed the geography of red-carpet fashion. Paris may have been couture’s traditional epicentre, but Valentino brought Rome (with its sensuality, softness, and sunlight) into global consciousness. His gowns felt warmer than French couture, more emotional than American minimalism. They photographed beautifully without looking engineered for photographs.
Scroll through any “best red-carpet looks of all time” list and Valentino appears again and again. These weren’t outfits designed to break the internet; they were designed to sit in memory, to be referenced, re-worn, rediscovered. Valentino believed that beauty wasn’t frivolous. That a woman looking beautiful at an important moment was intention.
Valentino Red
Valentino red is considered the red that doesn’t shout but somehow still dominates the room. Perhaps the most perfect modern example came in 2011, when Anne Hathaway stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in a sculptural red Valentino gown. No gimmicks. No chaos. Just impeccable cut, confidence, and that unmistakable hue. In a sea of sparkle, she looked calm, assured, and completely Valentino.
Zendaya would later channel a younger, sharper version of that confidence when she wore custom Valentino pink at the 2022 Oscars.
The Dress That Won the Oscar
Every fashion house has that red-carpet moment, the one magazine editors bring up forever. For Valentino, it is impossible not to talk about Julia Roberts at the 2001 Academy Awards. She wore a vintage black-and-white Valentino gown from 1992. No excessive embellishment. No trend-chasing silhouette. Just elegant restraint. She won Best Actress that night, and the dress became part of the victory. It was the kind of outfit that doesn’t age because it never belonged to a specific year. Even now, it looks like something you’d screenshot and save under someday.
Before Red Carpets, There Was Jackie
Long before Instagram zoomed in on seams and silhouettes, Valentino dressed Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. He designed the dress for her marriage to Aristotle Onassis in 1968. Clean lines. Soft drama. Grace without explanation. Valentino wasn’t designing costumes. He was dressing women who already carried power, and he understood that power didn’t need to be dressed up.
Couture Without the Ego Trip
What’s interesting about Valentino’s red-carpet legacy is how rarely it feels like the dress is trying to win. Whether it was actresses, royalty, or cultural icons, the label’s creations always felt in service of the wearer, not the headline. That’s why Princess Diana wore Valentino. Actress Sofia Coppola gravitated toward him. That’s why women across generations trusted the brand when the cameras were unforgiving and the expectations ridiculous.
Fashion will continue to evolve. But somewhere between the chaos of trends and the churn of seasons, there will always be a reference point for elegance. A red dress. A black-and-white gown. A woman standing still while the world spins around her. That reference point will often be Valentino.
The designer may be gone, but his dresses are still arriving... on screens, in archives, in our collective memory.
