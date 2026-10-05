ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Cobalt Blue Is The Colour Of Winter 2026, So Adjust Your Wardrobe Accordingly

L-R: A model in a cobalt dress at Paris Fashion Week, Tisca Chopra in a cobalt-white ensemble and matching bag, a model in a House of Masaba lehenga ( IANS Photo )

Beige has spent years behaving like it doesn't want to inconvenience anyone. Butter yellow had its moment. Barbie pink arrived with a movie and a marketing campaign. However, cobalt does not enter a room quietly. In 2026, that electric, saturated blue has gone from fashion-world curiosity to full-blown wardrobe takeover. It has appeared across runways, red carpets, handbags, tailoring, eveningwear and street style. After years of whispering neutrals, it is nice to see a colour with a pulse.

The Shade Was At Fashion Weeks Globally

The Spring/Summer 2026 runways were already making the case. Celine, Lanvin, Loewe, Jil Sander, Wales Bonner and others worked cobalt into their collections, sometimes as a flash of colour and sometimes with the subtlety of someone painting an entire swimming pool blue and calling it an accent. Lanvin, in particular, embraced the shade so thoroughly that the runway itself became part of the blue fantasy.

Electric blue didn't disappear once the clothes left the runway. Paris Fashion Week street style joined the party, with cobalt appearing in everything from cardigans and tailoring to accessories. At the Fall/Winter 2026 Paris shows, the shade also appeared across fabrics including bouclé, wool gabardine and leather.

Ash On The Cannes Red Carpet

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made fashion news for her cobalt gown on the Cannes red carpet (Getty Images)

If the runways made cobalt fashionable, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a rather convincing case for wearing it in India. At Cannes 2026, she stepped onto the red carpet in a custom Amit Aggarwal couture creation in a vivid, deep blue. The sculptural gown featured Aggarwal's signature Crystal Vein embroidery, with more than 1,500 hours of handwork and thousands of crystals creating an almost illuminated effect across the fabric.

The look demonstrated something Indian women have known for years but fashion occasionally forgets: We can handle colour. In fact, we are rather good at it. Our wardrobes have spent generations negotiating jewel tones, turmeric yellows, chilli reds, emerald greens, magentas, fuchsias and every shade of wedding invitation known to humankind. Cobalt is not going to scare us.