ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Face Mists In Summer: Hydration Hero Or Fancy Spray Bottle With Commitment Issues?

You’ve seen face mists everywhere. Someone spritzes their face in slow motion, closes their eyes, and suddenly their skin looks like it drinks eight litres of water. So the question is: Do face mists actually hydrate your skin… or are they just emotional support sprays?

There is no denying they feel amazing. It is 38 degrees. You are melting. Your makeup has entered a negotiation with gravity. And then (psssht) you spray a face mist. Instant relief. You feel cooler and fresher. But feeling hydrated and being hydrated are two very different things. Much like how buying a gym membership and going to the gym are not the same activity.

Face mists should never replace moisturizers (Getty Images)

According to wellness expert Hari Ram Rinwa, Founder, Ayurvedic beauty label Ashpveda, face mists can hydrate your skin but only if they’re doing more than just being water in a bottle. “The real heroes are ingredients called humectants like glycerine or hyaluronic acid. These ingredients actually help draw moisture into the skin and keep it there, which is what hydration is supposed to do. Without them, you’re basically just spraying water on your face and hoping for the best.”

The Great Mist Scam

Some face mists are, quite literally, just water with good PR. And water, when sprayed on your skin, evaporates. Which means it cools you briefly and then leaves, taking some of your skin’s moisture with it. So instead of hydrating, it can actually make your skin feel drier. It’s like inviting someone over who eats your food and leaves your house messier than before.