FA9LA Fever: How A Bahraini Hip-Hop Banger Became Bollywood’s New Obsession
Not only has Akshaye Khanna's walk and dance move in Dhurandhar gone viral, the song itself is firing up social media.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 10:55 AM IST
There’s a particular kind of chaos that only a truly viral song can unleash. The type where your timeline, your neighbour’s timeline, and your neighbour’s boss's timeline all collapse into one endless loop of the same 12 seconds of audio. By now, if you’ve existed anywhere near a phone since December 5, you’ve probably been assaulted by FA9LA, the swagger-loaded track from Dhurandhar that has turned Akshaye Khanna’s walk into a cultural event worthy of meteorological updates.
The thing about viral music moments is that they tend to appear out of nowhere, like a catchy intruder barging into your brain and refusing to leave. And FA9LA is exactly that sort of intruder. It is now the unofficial soundtrack to thousands of people pretending they have underworld swagger while walking from their bedroom to the kitchen. People aren’t just listening to the song but recreating the entire moment. The walk. The smirk. The all-black outfit. The dusty filter that makes your housing society parking lot look geopolitical.
But to understand why this track has detonated so spectacularly, we need to revisit the moment it appears in the film.
The Entrance Heard Around The Internet
For a film, an entry scene is basically the equivalent of a band’s opening track. Dhurandhar clearly understands this better than most films this year, because the minute Akshaye Khanna’s character Rehman Dakait steps into the frame (with that knowing smirk) you know something is up. He’s dressed head-to-toe in black, sunglasses on, strolling across a dusty, wind-beaten landscape that looks like it’s been shipped in directly from the Karachi-Balochistan border. The camera tracks him like it’s afraid to blink. And then the music kicks in.
FA9LA announces itself with the confidence of a song that knows it’s going to break the Internet. The Khaleeji hip-hop beat hits you like a bass-heavy truck. The Arabic trap elements throb underneath. And suddenly Khanna’s walk (and the dance move that follows after) becomes a masterclass in cinematic swagger. Bollywood has done many entry sequences over the decades, but this one sits squarely in the category of “This is going to be on Instagram immediately.”
The Meaning Behind the Madness
Part of FA9LA’s charm is that it comes from somewhere completely outside the usual Bollywood repertoire. Before Dhurandhar, FA9LA was a Bahraini rap track by Gulf hip-hop artist Flipperachi, released in May 2024. In Arabic slang, “fa9la” loosely translates to “fun time,” “hype,” or “party.” Which is a wonderfully ironic choice of track for the dramatic entrance of a man who is definitely not at a fun time or party.
Who Is Flipperachi?
Flipperachi (Flipp if you’ve earned the privilege) was born Hussam Aseem. At 38, he’s been rapping long enough to know exactly who he is. The Khaleej rapper's music has been steadily seeping beyond Bahrain’s borders for years, but 2023 turned into the year of the unexpected crossover: his track EE LAA didn’t just appear in the hit Saudi Netflix caper Head to Head. It detonated in it, dropping in a pivotal scene and again over the credits like a sonic calling card. Within days, the film was sitting at No. 6 on Netflix’s global Top 10.
Since getting his start in 2008 under the wing of DJ Outlaw, he has treated lyrical playfulness like a survival instinct, constantly shifting themes, tones, moods—never letting himself fall into the trap of repeating the same idea. His hip-hop upbringing was shaped by the frenetic syllables of Busta Rhymes, the whip-smart bravado of Eminem, the emotional weight of Tupac, the storytelling stomp of Biggie, and the melodic fire of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. You can hear those influences in his flow, but filtered through Gulf rhythms, Khaleeji slang, and a sense of humour that keeps his tracks buoyant even when the bass gets heavy. Despite the influx of new listeners thanks to Netflix and now Bollywood, Flipperachi insists he isn’t tailoring his next album for worldwide appeal. He’s more concerned with staying true to the scene that made him and mentoring younger artists.
What Does FA9LA mean?
The lyrics everyone keeps looping: “Yakhi Doos Doos 3indi Khosh Fasla | Yakhi Tafooz Tafooz Wallah Khosh Raqsa”
Translated: “Brother, dance hard, I am ready for a good time. Brother, dodge, dodge, by God, let’s have a good dance.”
It’s basically the Arabic equivalent of a hype track for nights out. The sort of thing you play when you’re trying to convince your friends to stay for “just one more song,” which inevitably means three hours. Yet, used in Dhurandhar, this club-ready vibe turns into something cooler and undeniably memorable.
So, why has FA9LA turned the subcontinent into one giant rhythmic walkathon?
1. Because it’s unbelievably catchy.
The beat hooks into you like a sticky pop chorus disguised as hardcore trap. You don’t even need to understand the lyrics. The groove is the message.
2. Because Akshaye Khanna sells it.
There is an entire generation of people who have grown up watching Khanna do soulful, understated acting. Now they’re discovering he can out-swag half of global action cinema with just a walk.
3. Because it introduces Gulf hip-hop to India.
The song’s viral rise hasn’t just made Dhurandhar cooler but has introduced Flipperachi’s music to millions who would never have stumbled onto Bahraini rap otherwise. Suddenly, South Asian playlists are being infiltrated by Gulf trap beats, and nobody seems to mind.
FA9LA isn’t just an imported track thrown in for effect. It’s part of a larger, eclectic film soundtrack that blends cultures, genres, moods, and atmospheres far more ambitiously than the typical Bollywood template. In a year where most films stuck to safe musical formulas, Dhurandhar swung wide. It borrowed, experimented, cross-wired, and stitched together a sonic palette that feels unusually global yet sharply local in attitude. FA9LA may be the loudest star of the album, but it’s also a signal: Bollywood’s musical world is expanding, and listeners are absolutely ready for it.
Read more:
- Chennai-Based Rock Band Jatayu Is Taking South Indian Carnatic Ideas Into A Contemporary, Global Space
- From Carnegie Hall To Kabir In Varanasi: How LA-Based Musician Aditya Prakash Is Redefining What Carnatic Music Can Be
- Meet The Man Who Builds Sanctuaries Out of Sound, Journey Through Layer Music Project’s Secret Gardens