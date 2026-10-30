ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Could Festive Beauty Rituals Trigger Allergies? Eye Surgeon Explains Link Between Mehendi, Hair Colour And The Eyes

PPD is a chemical found in many hair dyes that can cause swollen lids, watering, redness and burning ( Getty Images )

In the weeks around Diwali and the wedding season, Dr. Akhilesh Yadav's clinic sees a familiar patient: someone with puffy, itchy, red eyelids who insists they did nothing different. “Ask about the last few days and the story comes out: A fresh mehendi design or a quick hair colour touch-up before the party,” says Dr. Yadav, Cataract, Cornea & Refractive Surgeon at Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra.

Pure henna is a plant paste and rarely causes trouble. The problem is what gets added to it, according to Dr. Yadav. “Black henna” and ready-made cones that promise a dark stain in minutes often contain para-phenylenediamine (PPD), a chemical also found in many hair dyes. PPD is a well-known allergen. On skin, it can cause blistering. Near the eyes, it can cause swollen lids, watering, redness and burning, and in some people, the reaction is severe.