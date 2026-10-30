Could Festive Beauty Rituals Trigger Allergies? Eye Surgeon Explains Link Between Mehendi, Hair Colour And The Eyes
Eyelid skin is among the thinnest on the body, so it reacts first and hardest to toxic chemicals in hair dyes and black henna.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
In the weeks around Diwali and the wedding season, Dr. Akhilesh Yadav's clinic sees a familiar patient: someone with puffy, itchy, red eyelids who insists they did nothing different. “Ask about the last few days and the story comes out: A fresh mehendi design or a quick hair colour touch-up before the party,” says Dr. Yadav, Cataract, Cornea & Refractive Surgeon at Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra.
Pure henna is a plant paste and rarely causes trouble. The problem is what gets added to it, according to Dr. Yadav. “Black henna” and ready-made cones that promise a dark stain in minutes often contain para-phenylenediamine (PPD), a chemical also found in many hair dyes. PPD is a well-known allergen. On skin, it can cause blistering. Near the eyes, it can cause swollen lids, watering, redness and burning, and in some people, the reaction is severe.
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The route to the eye is usually simple. Hands covered in wet mehendi rub tired eyes. Hair dye drips down the forehead, or splashes onto the lids while the colour sits. Eyelid skin is among the thinnest on the body, so it reacts first and hardest. Reactions can also show up a day or three later, which is why people rarely connect them to the cause.
Tips To Protect Yourself
- Patch test every time: Dab a little dye or henna behind the ear or on the inner forearm and wait 48 hours. Redness, itching or swelling means you should skip it. Do this even for a product you've used before, because allergies can develop over time.
- Avoid black henna: Ask what is in the cone. Natural henna stains orange-brown and deepens over a day or so. If someone promises jet black hair in 15 minutes, walk away.
- Keep mehendi hands off your face: While the paste is drying, don't rub your eyes or handle contact lenses. Ask a family member to help, and wash your hands thoroughly after removing it.
- Shield your eyes while colouring: Colour only the hair. Hair dye must never be used on eyelashes or eyebrows. Tie your hair back, apply a barrier cream along the hairline, and keep the room ventilated. Wear glasses instead of lenses that day.
- Rinse straight away: If dye or paste gets into the eye, rinse with plenty of clean running water for several minutes, then get it checked.
- Choose trusted sources: Buy sealed, labelled products and read the ingredient list. Be wary of unbranded cones sold at street stalls and festival fairs.
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When To See A Doctor
Don't wait for symptoms to settle if you have lingering redness, a swollen eyelid, pain, light sensitivity, blurred vision or discharge, says Dr. Yadav. Don't use leftover eye drops or home remedies in the meantime, as they can make things worse. Early treatment usually settles an allergy quickly. Delay can lead to infection or damage to the surface of the eye.
Festivals are meant to be enjoyed, and you don't have to give up mehendi or a fresh infusion of colour. A little caution beforehand means the celebrations end with good memories rather than a visit to the eye clinic.
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