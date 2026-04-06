ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Out With Duck Face, In With Platypus Face, The Gen Z Trend Colonizing Selfies Across Hollywood And Social Media?

For years, the selfie world was ruled by a single facial expression: the duck face. It was the unofficial national anthem of the millennial camera roll. Lips pursed, cheeks sucked in, chin tilted slightly upward as if you were smelling a scented candle at a Bath & Body Works store. The duck face was dramatic. It said, “I’m here, I’m fabulous, and I know exactly where the lighting is coming from.” But trends do not last forever.

Enter the platypus pout: the new facial expression currently colonizing selfies across Hollywood and social media. If the duck face was a power ballad, the platypus pout is indie pop: softer, slightly confused, and adorable. For those unfamiliar with this small Australian creature (part duck, part beaver, part confused Pokémon), the platypus has a wide, flattened bill that creates a kind of relaxed, gentle pout.

Instead of aggressively puckering the lips like you’re trying to whistle at a passing taxi, the platypus pout is subtler. The lips are slightly parted. The mouth is relaxed. The cheeks soften. Several Hollywood celebrities have already embraced the look.

Take Lily-Rose Depp, who has quietly become the patron saint of the platypus pout. Her selfies often feature that signature half-open mouth expression that feels both mysterious and faintly sleepy, like she just woke up from a fashionable nap in Paris. Then there’s Ariana Greenblatt, who represents the Gen Z evolution of the pose. Her version of the platypus pout is playful and slightly mischievous, proving that you can look glamorous while also appearing like you just heard a mildly interesting piece of gossip. Of course we have Rachel Sennott, whose comedic charm turns the platypus pout into a self-aware wink at selfie culture itself. When she does it, the expression almost feels like satire. She’s in on the joke.