Out With Duck Face, In With Platypus Face, The Gen Z Trend Colonizing Selfies Across Hollywood And Social Media?
If the duck face was a power ballad, the platypus pout is indie pop: softer, slightly confused and adorable.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
For years, the selfie world was ruled by a single facial expression: the duck face. It was the unofficial national anthem of the millennial camera roll. Lips pursed, cheeks sucked in, chin tilted slightly upward as if you were smelling a scented candle at a Bath & Body Works store. The duck face was dramatic. It said, “I’m here, I’m fabulous, and I know exactly where the lighting is coming from.” But trends do not last forever.
Enter the platypus pout: the new facial expression currently colonizing selfies across Hollywood and social media. If the duck face was a power ballad, the platypus pout is indie pop: softer, slightly confused, and adorable. For those unfamiliar with this small Australian creature (part duck, part beaver, part confused Pokémon), the platypus has a wide, flattened bill that creates a kind of relaxed, gentle pout.
Instead of aggressively puckering the lips like you’re trying to whistle at a passing taxi, the platypus pout is subtler. The lips are slightly parted. The mouth is relaxed. The cheeks soften. Several Hollywood celebrities have already embraced the look.
Take Lily-Rose Depp, who has quietly become the patron saint of the platypus pout. Her selfies often feature that signature half-open mouth expression that feels both mysterious and faintly sleepy, like she just woke up from a fashionable nap in Paris. Then there’s Ariana Greenblatt, who represents the Gen Z evolution of the pose. Her version of the platypus pout is playful and slightly mischievous, proving that you can look glamorous while also appearing like you just heard a mildly interesting piece of gossip. Of course we have Rachel Sennott, whose comedic charm turns the platypus pout into a self-aware wink at selfie culture itself. When she does it, the expression almost feels like satire. She’s in on the joke.
So why has the platypus pout replaced the duck face? First, let’s address the obvious: the duck face had a long run. Like low-rise jeans and Facebook relationship statuses, it belonged to a specific cultural era. Millennials used it because early smartphone cameras were… forgiving in the same way a potato is forgiving. Puckering your lips created sharper cheekbones and hid the fact that your phone camera had the resolution of a surveillance camera from a 1997 bank robbery.
But smartphone cameras evolved. Suddenly, every pore had its own IMDb credit. With better cameras came a desire for something that looked less forced. The platypus pout delivers that illusion of effortlessness. It’s more casual.
The second reason is cultural: Gen Z loves irony. The duck face was earnest. It took itself seriously. It said, “I am hot and I would like everyone to know.” The platypus pout, on the other hand, feels like it might laugh at itself five seconds later. It’s attractive but also slightly goofy. And that combination is the current gold standard of internet charisma. It also fits beautifully with the modern aesthetic of “soft posing.” Instead of dramatic facial expressions, the vibe now leans toward relaxed, candid moments.
Another reason the platypus pout works is psychological. Humans instinctively read slightly parted lips as approachable and curious. The expression feels less aggressive than a tight pucker. You don’t need lip-gymnastics training. You just relax your mouth, tilt your head slightly, and pretend someone just told you an interesting fact about oat milk!
How To Get The Platypus Pout
For anyone wanting to try the look, here is a very professional and scientifically rigorous guide:
- Step 1: Relax your lips.
- Step 2: Part them slightly, like you are about to say “oh.”
- Step 3: Tilt your head and pretend you are mysteriously contemplating the meaning of brunch.
- Step 4: Take 27 photos and select the one where you look both cool and accidentally beautiful.
Congratulations. You are now a platypus.
The funniest thing about selfie trends is that they reveal how much social media is essentially a giant theatre performance. Every generation develops its own “default face” for photos. The duck face belonged to millennials. The platypus pout belongs to Gen Z.
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