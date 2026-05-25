Visual Explainer: What Makes Plastic Pollution Harmful For Every Being On The Planet | International Plastic-Free Day 2026
The World Health Organization has warned that health risks emerge across the plastic lifecycle, from production to disposal.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
On International Plastic Free Day, it is worth reflecting on a contradiction of modern life: humanity created a material designed to last forever and then decided to use much of it only once. The scale is difficult to grasp. The world now produces more than 400 million tonnes of plastic every year, with nearly half intended for single use: bottles, straws, food parcel containers surviving that remain in ecosystems for hundreds of years.
Also read: Easy Ways To Reduce Your Personal Plastic Use This International Plastic Free Day
According to the United Nations, less than 10% of global plastic waste is recycled. The rest accumulates in landfills, rivers, coastlines and natural habitats. Ocean currents gather this waste into massive floating accumulations, but the visible garbage tells only part of the story. Sunlight, salt and waves gradually break larger plastics into tiny particles known as microplastics, which now exist in oceans, rivers, soil and even rainwater.
Marine life is paying the price. Sea turtles mistake plastic bags for jellyfish. Seabirds feed plastic fragments to their chicks. Scientists estimate that more than 800 marine and coastal species are affected by marine debris through ingestion, entanglement or habitat disruption. Already threatened by warming oceans, coral reefs are also vulnerable, with plastic increasing disease risk in reef systems.
Also read: As Sir David Attenborough Turns 100 Years Old, Here Are Some Of His Finest Docus To Watch | Biodiversity Day 2026
Yet the story becomes even more unsettling when humans enter the frame. For years, plastic pollution seemed like an environmental issue happening “out there”: in oceans, forests or distant landfills. Now, evidence suggests it is happening inside us as well. The World Health Organization has warned that health risks emerge across the plastic lifecycle, from production to disposal. Microplastics have been found in drinking water, seafood, salt and even the air humans breathe. Researchers have detected plastic particles in blood, lungs and placental tissue.
The more disposable plastic society consumes, the more it is tied to oil and gas systems accelerating planetary warming. There is room for optimism. The United Nations believes dramatic reductions in plastic pollution are still possible through reuse systems, reduced single-use plastics, stronger recycling infrastructure and international cooperation.
To understand the meaning and scale of plastic pollution, follow our visual guide below:
References:
- https://news.un.org/en/story/2026/05/1167498
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2950476726000127
- https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanchi/article/PIIS2352-4642(25)00212-3/abstract
Also read: