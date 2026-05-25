ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Visual Explainer: What Makes Plastic Pollution Harmful For Every Being On The Planet | International Plastic-Free Day 2026

On International Plastic Free Day, it is worth reflecting on a contradiction of modern life: humanity created a material designed to last forever and then decided to use much of it only once. The scale is difficult to grasp. The world now produces more than 400 million tonnes of plastic every year, with nearly half intended for single use: bottles, straws, food parcel containers surviving that remain in ecosystems for hundreds of years.

Also read: Easy Ways To Reduce Your Personal Plastic Use This International Plastic Free Day

According to the United Nations, less than 10% of global plastic waste is recycled. The rest accumulates in landfills, rivers, coastlines and natural habitats. Ocean currents gather this waste into massive floating accumulations, but the visible garbage tells only part of the story. Sunlight, salt and waves gradually break larger plastics into tiny particles known as microplastics, which now exist in oceans, rivers, soil and even rainwater.

The urgency of addressing plastic waste (ETV Bharat)

Marine life is paying the price. Sea turtles mistake plastic bags for jellyfish. Seabirds feed plastic fragments to their chicks. Scientists estimate that more than 800 marine and coastal species are affected by marine debris through ingestion, entanglement or habitat disruption. Already threatened by warming oceans, coral reefs are also vulnerable, with plastic increasing disease risk in reef systems.