ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Is Cosmeticorexia? The Trend That Is Influencing Teens To Meet Impossible Beauty Standards

There was a time when teens came home from school, threw their bags on the floor, washed their faces, grabbed a snack, and complained about homework. Today's teenager comes home, switches on the bathroom light, leans into the mirror, and whispers, “Is that... a pimple?”

If you're a parent today wondering why your 15-year-old suddenly owns more serums than you do, congratulations. You're living through one of social media's strangest beauty experiments. Cosmeticorexia (pronounced kos-meh-tea-ko-rex-ee-aah) is a growing trend where teenagers become obsessed with skincare products they neither need nor should be using.

What Is Cosmeticorexia?

Acne at 13? Normal. Oily skin? Normal. The occasional pimple that appears the day before school photos? Annoyingly normal. Teenage skin is supposed to change. Hormones are busy reorganizing the body, and skin is simply part of the renovation project. But somewhere between Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and beauty influencers, many teens have absorbed a troubling message: Healthy skin isn't enough. It must be flawless.

That impossible beauty standard has given rise to what experts now call cosmeticorexia: an unhealthy obsession with skincare and cosmetic products, particularly adult formulations designed for mature skin. Instead of asking whether a product is appropriate for their age, teenagers are asking whether it will make them look like someone filmed under perfect lighting with three beauty filters and professional makeup.

The Great Serum Race

Once upon a time, skincare involved soap and water. Now a 14-year-old might casually say things like: “I double cleanse, then I use glycolic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, retinol, peptide serum, barrier cream and slugging.” When did eighth graders become cosmetic chemists? Many teens are secretly ordering expensive skincare products online after watching influencers recommend them. Anti-ageing creams, retinol serums, glycolic acid, salicylic acid, exfoliating acids are all just a click away.

Here's the problem. Most of these ingredients were developed to address concerns like wrinkles, sun damage and ageing skin. A teenager worrying about crow's feet is like someone buying snow tyres for a bicycle in Chennai: Wrong problem, wrong timing.