ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Blush Blindness Explained: Style Bold Blush For Your Diwali Looks

Do you go overboard with blush on your cheeks? You might have blush blindness ( Getty Images )

Diwali is coming, which means it’s time to panic-buy fairy lights, eat your body weight in kaju katli, and figure out how to do up your face. Enter “blush blindness.” According to the internet, and Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, blush blindness is the accidental beauty trend of the moment.

What Is Blush Blindness?

It’s what happens when you start your makeup routine with a polite little dab of pink on your cheekbones, but by the time you're done, your brain has completely checked out. You keep adding more until you look like you got into a turf war with a box of crayons. Scientifically speaking, your retinas give up and your colour-receptor cells go on strike. Blush isn't new. In the 18th century, the French court loaded up on rouge to scream, “Look at me, I am rich!” In the Victorian era, we pretended we were naturally flushed by pinching our cheeks until we cried. And now, thanks to social media, we’ve circled right back to looking like we just ran a marathon through a cloud of crushed berries.