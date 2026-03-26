ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explained: Mediation, A Practical Way To Resolve Family And Property Disputes

In India, disputes rarely begin in courtrooms. They begin at dining tables, in arguments over inherited land, over marriages that have collapsed under the weight of expectation. By the time they reach court, they have turned into battles: with documents, allegations, and years of accumulated resentment.

The Indian legal system (already burdened with millions of pending cases) is not designed for speedy disposal only It is designed for process also. And the process can take years, sometimes decades. Meanwhile, time passes and relationships fracture beyond repair. Even when a judgement finally arrives, it feels less like victory and more like exhaustion. Somewhere between silence and litigation (taking legal action in court) lies a third space: mediation.

The Law Recognises What Families Already Know

In the landmark Judgment of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. Vs. Cherian Varkey Construction, the Supreme Court laid down a framework for identifying disputes that are suitable for mediation. The judgement acknowledged that not every dispute needs a verdict. The Court categorised disputes (though not exhaustively) into those suitable for mediation and those that are not. It cautioned that serious cases should not be referred to mediation. It also highlighted a critical category where mediation can be particularly effective: disputes arising out of relationships. This includes:

matrimonial disputes, including maintenance and child custody family property disputes such as partition among co-parceners (persons in a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) who hold a legal birthright to joint family ancestral property) and co-owners.

These are emotional terrains. And courts, for all their authority, are not always the best places to heal what is fundamentally human.

What Mediation Actually Does

At its core, mediation is part of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR): a system designed to reduce the burden on courts and offer parties a faster, more humane way to resolve conflicts. But to describe mediation merely as a “tool” would be to miss its essence.