Explained: Mediation, A Practical Way To Resolve Family And Property Disputes
Mediation is part of the Indian ADR system, which is designed to reduce the burden on courts and resolve conflicts more humanely.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
In India, disputes rarely begin in courtrooms. They begin at dining tables, in arguments over inherited land, over marriages that have collapsed under the weight of expectation. By the time they reach court, they have turned into battles: with documents, allegations, and years of accumulated resentment.
The Indian legal system (already burdened with millions of pending cases) is not designed for speedy disposal only It is designed for process also. And the process can take years, sometimes decades. Meanwhile, time passes and relationships fracture beyond repair. Even when a judgement finally arrives, it feels less like victory and more like exhaustion. Somewhere between silence and litigation (taking legal action in court) lies a third space: mediation.
The Law Recognises What Families Already Know
In the landmark Judgment of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. Vs. Cherian Varkey Construction, the Supreme Court laid down a framework for identifying disputes that are suitable for mediation. The judgement acknowledged that not every dispute needs a verdict. The Court categorised disputes (though not exhaustively) into those suitable for mediation and those that are not. It cautioned that serious cases should not be referred to mediation. It also highlighted a critical category where mediation can be particularly effective: disputes arising out of relationships. This includes:
- matrimonial disputes, including maintenance and child custody
- family property disputes such as partition among co-parceners (persons in a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) who hold a legal birthright to joint family ancestral property) and co-owners.
These are emotional terrains. And courts, for all their authority, are not always the best places to heal what is fundamentally human.
What Mediation Actually Does
At its core, mediation is part of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR): a system designed to reduce the burden on courts and offer parties a faster, more humane way to resolve conflicts. But to describe mediation merely as a “tool” would be to miss its essence.
Says Advocate Chhaya Golatgaonkar, Mediation Expert, Founder & Director at Advocate CSG & Associates, “Mediation is a process that allows disputes to be resolved both at the pre-litigation stage and during ongoing litigation. It is not about winning or losing a case. It is about arriving at a solution that all parties can accept.”
Mediation is a structured process where a neutral third party facilitates dialogue between disputing individuals. There is no judge delivering a verdict. No witness box. No cross-examination. Instead, there is something far rarer in legal proceedings: Listening.
The Property That Could Have Torn A Family Apart
Family property disputes in India have a way of turning into generational conflicts. Advocate Golatgaonkar tells us about one such case, where five brothers and a sister were involved in a dispute over property. “At first glance, it appeared straightforward. The eldest brother and the sister voluntarily expressed their willingness to relinquish their shares in favour of the youngest brother. But the situation quickly grew complicated.”
The remaining brothers, who were financially stable and assertive, wanted their rightful share. Litigation loomed. Lines were being drawn. What followed was not a courtroom battle, but 12 structured mediation sessions. Twelve opportunities to reconsider, to negotiate, to understand. “Something unexpected happened, but it's not a miracle, it’s a process” the mediation expert told us, “The other brothers, who had initially insisted on their share, voluntarily agreed to transfer their portions to the younger brother. No decree forced them. They chose it.” The dispute ended with a resolution that preserved both property and relationships.
A Marriage At War With Itself
Matrimonial disputes often arrive in court already fractured beyond recognition. Advocate Golatgaonkar recounted another case where a husband and wife entangled in multiple litigations against each other. She says, “The marriage had become a battleground. Allegations had replaced communication. Legal notices had replaced conversations. At the centre of it all was their seven-year-old child. They chose mediation.”
Not once, but repeatedly through 18 structured sessions. The focus moved from accusation to responsibility. By the end of the process, the couple resolved their disputes amicably. They mutually took responsibility for their child. Most significantly, they withdrew all cases against each other.
“Mediation did something the legal system often cannot; it allowed them to rewrite the terms of their relationship,” adds adv Golatgaonkar.
India’s legal system is under immense pressure. Millions of cases are pending across courts. For many litigants, justice delayed is life on hold. Mediation offers an alternative path. People speak without fear of losing. They listen without preparing a rebuttal. They negotiate not for victory, but for resolution. Advocate Golatgaonkar calls this the beauty of mediation: a process that not only resolves disputes but also prevents further damage and preserves relationships.
Reference:
https://egazette.gov.in/WriteReadData/2023/248775.pdf
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