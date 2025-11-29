ETV Bharat / lifestyle

An 'Egg' For $26 Million? Welcome To The World Of Fabergé Eggs Known As The World's Most Exquisite Objects

His successor, Nicholas II, continued it with enthusiasm, gifting one egg each Easter to both his mother and his wife. By the time the Russian Revolution arrived and the Romanovs were toppled, the tradition had become a miniature chronicle of imperial artistry. Today, 43 imperial Fabergé eggs survive. Most live in museums or state collections.

Between 1885 and 1917, Peter Carl Fabergé and his St. Petersburg workshop created more than 50 imperial Easter eggs for the Romanov family. These were not eggs in the traditional sense but jewel-encrusted sculptures so elaborate that you half expect them to hum. The tradition began with Tsar Alexander III, who in a moment of matrimonial inspiration decided that his wife, Empress Maria Feodorovna, deserved an Easter gift far more exciting than flowers. Fabergé delivered an egg so delightful that the empress was charmed, the tsar was pleased, and a wildly expensive family habit was born.

Fabergé eggs are the kind of objects that make you blink twice not simply because they’re beautiful, but because they are so utterly improbable. They belong to that small category of human achievements that make you think, “Surely someone made this up!” Yet Fabergé eggs are unmistakably real. The rarest of these, called the Imperial Winter Egg, heads to Christie’s with a price estimate north of $26 million. Before we get to the egg currently causing gasps in auction circles, let’s take a small detour for context.

What Makes The Imperial Winter Egg Special?

The egg now dazzling the world was commissioned in 1913 by Nicholas II as an Easter gift for his mother. It cost 24,600 rubles, the third-highest price Fabergé ever charged, and it’s easy to see why. At 10 centimeters tall, it is one of the most technically demanding objects Fabergé ever produced:

Carved entirely from clear quartz, known also as rock crystal

Coated in a snowflake motif made of platinum

Encrusted with approximately 4,500 tiny diamonds

Opens to reveal a removable basket of jewelled quartz flowers, symbolising spring arriving through ice.

Christie’s Russian art head Margo Oganesian called it a “luxurious Kinder Surprise.” She also dubbed it the “Mona Lisa of decorative arts,” which may be even more accurate. This Winter Egg is one of only seven imperial eggs still in private hands, which makes it as rare as a unicorn sighting.

One of the most captivating things about the Winter Egg is its designer: Alma Pihl, one of the only women in Fabergé’s workshop to ascend to the role of designer. In Tsarist Russia, the jewellery world was about as male as a moustache convention. Pihl initially joined as a drafter and watercolourist, working for her uncle, Albert Holmström, Fabergé’s chief jeweller. But one day, according to legend, she gazed out of her workshop window and saw frost forming on the glass. The ice crystals sparkled in the morning light, and she wondered whether such beauty could be captured in jewellery.

Holmström’s team transformed her idea into the egg we know today, with each artisan responsible for a different section. The result looked like a moment of winter carved out of time. Her only other egg now belongs to Britain’s royal family.

Long Journey Through Revolutions

After the Russian Revolution in 1917, the newly formed Soviet government found itself heavy on jewels but light on cash. So it sold imperial treasures at a small price. In the 1920s or early 1930s, London antique dealer Wartski purchased the Winter Egg for £450. From there it passed quietly through British private collections, until it disappeared entirely for nearly two decades after 1975. Like many valuable things, its vanishing caused a small panic among people who enjoy cataloguing rare art. Then, in 1994, it resurfaced dramatically at a Christie’s Geneva auction, where it fetched 7 million Swiss francs ($5.6 million). In 2002, it smashed its own record at Christie’s New York, selling for $9.6 million. Now, in 2025, it is expected to exceed $26 million, easily surpassing the current Fabergé record of $18.5 million, set in 2007. Christie’s has confirmed that the anonymous buyer from the 2002 auction is the one now sending it back into the spotlight.

Why Is It Worth $26 Million?

You might assume that any object covered in thousands of diamonds naturally becomes expensive. But in this case, the diamonds are so tiny that they’re of “no intrinsic value,” according to Fabergé expert Kieran McCarthy. So what makes the egg so valuable?