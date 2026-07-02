ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Forget Playing It Cool, 'Chalance' Is Making Dating Fun Again

Chalance is about curiosity and enthusiasm in getting to know your date ( Getty Images )

The sentiment is echoed by Aditya Nair, a 26-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad. “I used to think acting busy made me look more attractive. It only delayed conversations and created unnecessary misunderstandings. Now, if I like someone, I'll tell her. The girls I meet appreciate the honesty,” he says.

23-year-old Rhea Kapoor, a communications professional from Mumbai, believes the shift is long overdue. “I'm tired of people acting like replying quickly is a crime. If I enjoy talking to someone, why should I pretend otherwise? Chalance feels healthier because it allows both people to be themselves from day one. There's much less guessing and a lot more genuine conversation,” she says.

Meet chalance, the newest dating trend that's becoming the antidote to years of emotional games. If nonchalance meant pretending not to care, chalance is its complete opposite. It is about genuine enthusiasm, and lets you enjoy getting to know someone. For years, dating has felt less like finding love and more like playing chess with someone who keeps changing the rules. Every reply had to be timed. Every compliment had to be rationed. Someone would spend 30 minutes deciding whether to reply with “LOL” or “Hahaha.” The problem is that pretending not to care eventually makes people... not care.

Imagine walking into a café for a first date 10 years ago. The advice was simple: Don't look too interested. Wait before replying to texts. Play hard to get. Don't smile too much. Don't reveal too much. Thankfully, Gen Z seems to be saying, “Enough.”

People want to feel chosen in their relationships (Getty Images)

Aditya feels that we all secretly want someone who is excited to see us. Nobody dreams of finding a partner who says, “You're okay, I guess.” People want to feel chosen. That's exactly what chalance celebrates. Instead of waiting three hours to reply because some influencer declared it the “golden rule,” people embracing chalance simply respond when they're free. Instead of pretending they don't enjoy someone's company, they say, “I had a great time.” Instead of acting mysterious, they become curious.

Think about the best friendships in your life. Did they begin because someone pretended to be unavailable? Probably not. They grew because both people showed interest, listened, laughed, and kept showing up. Romantic relationships aren't very different.

Why Is It Popular?

Dating apps have given us thousands of options but very little certainty. Many young adults speak about burnout, endless conversations that go nowhere, and relationships that disappear without explanation. Against that backdrop, enthusiasm feels welcome. Imagine receiving this message after a first date: “I really enjoyed meeting you. I'd love to see you again.” Clear. No decoding required. No consulting three friends and two cousins to interpret hidden meanings. Ironically, that honesty requires far more confidence than pretending not to care. When you express genuine interest, you also accept the possibility of rejection. Pretending to be indifferent often protects the ego. Being authentic protects the relationship.

“Real chemistry doesn't happen because two people successfully play emotional hide-and-seek. It happens because they gradually become comfortable enough to stop performing,” are Rhea's wise words after she had success with this dating approach. We figure that's why chalance is resonating with so many young people. After years of breadcrumbing, ghosting, orbiting, zombieing and enough dating jargon to fill an English dictionary, people are beginning to crave something surprisingly old-fashioned: Attention, curiosity, presence, conversation.

Technology has changed how we meet, but it hasn't changed what our hearts are looking for. We still want someone who remembers our favourite coffee, asks how our interview went, notices when we're unusually quiet, and celebrates our victories as enthusiastically as their own.