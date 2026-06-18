ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Microshifting Explained: Work When You're Sharp, Rest When You're Not

For more than a century, we have accepted the idea that human beings are at their most productive between 9 am and 5 pm. This isn't always the case. Take the case of the creative designer who does her best thinking at midnight. The young father who needs an hour in the afternoon to pick up his child from school. The analyst who is razor-sharp at 7 am but struggles after lunch. The employee caring for an elderly parent.

The industrial age taught us to organize work around the clock. The knowledge economy is beginning to ask a different question: what if we organized work around people? That question sits at the heart of a growing workplace trend known as microshifting.

What Is Microshifting?

Microshifting is one of the newest workplace buzzwords, but unlike many corporate trends, it makes physiological sense. Instead of rigidly following a traditional 9-to-5 work schedule, employees break up their work into chunks in a way that is most productive for them. For example, they might start work at 8.15 am, take a longer lunch break to run errands or attend his child's school event, and then finish later in the evening. Another employee might divide the day into focused 45-to-90-minute work sessions separated by short breaks for exercise, household chores, or mental recovery.

Microshifting vs traditional 9-to-5 (ETV Bharat)

There is also a career-development version of microshifting, where employees gradually add new responsibilities or skills within their existing roles to stay engaged and avoid burnout. Think of it as flexibility without completely abandoning structure. Unlike quiet quitting, which emerged as a reaction to workplace pressures, microshifting is designed to create value for both employees and organizations. It's not about doing less but about working differently.

Why Employees Are Embracing It