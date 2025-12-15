ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explained: What Is Hanukkah, The Festival Being Celebrated On A Beach During Australia's Largest Mass Shooting

On December 14, 2025, a deadly attack unfolded at an event called 'Chanukah by the Sea,' that is held at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia to mark the first day of the festival called Hanukkah. Before it is placed beside tragedy, Hanukkah is first a story told by candlelight, across tables, from elders to children. Hanukkah (also spelled Chanukah) is an eight-day festival observed by Jewish communities across the world. Its message of light over darkness has endured for more than 2000 years.

What Is The Origin Of Hanukkah?

To understand Hanukkah, one must travel back to the second century BCE, to a time recorded in ancient Jewish texts. Jewish people were then living under the rule of the Syrian-Greek Empire, in a land that corresponds largely to modern-day Israel. Their rulers, according to these texts, forbade Jewish religious practices and desecrated sacred spaces. Faith was not merely discouraged; it was actively suppressed.

A small group of Jewish rebels (later known as the Maccabees) rose against a vastly larger and better-equipped army. Against logic, against numbers, and against fear, they succeeded. Jerusalem was reclaimed. The Holy Temple was returned into Jewish hands. It was there that the rebels sought to relight the Menorah, the sacred candelabrum central to Jewish worship. But they found only one small jug of pure oil (enough, by all practical reasoning, to last just a single night). Preparing new holy oil would take a full eight days. They lit it anyway. This is where history gives way to hope. The flame, which should have died within hours, burned on. One day became two. Two became eight. The light refused to go out!

What Is The Meaning Of Hanukkah?