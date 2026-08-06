Gen Z's New Dating Trend 'SABSing' Is Straight Out Of A Bollywood Love Story
If SABSing sounds familiar, that's because Indian cinema practically invented it.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
There was a time when finding love required courage. You had to walk up to someone, say hello, and hope your brain didn't suddenly forget everything you had planned to utter. Then dating apps arrived. Romance became a game of swiping, ghosting, breadcrumbing, orbiting and enough other “-ings”.
Now, Gen Z seems to be doing something unexpected. They're putting their phones down, leaving the house and hoping fate lends a hand. The latest dating trend SABSing is short for “See And Be Seen”.
What Exactly Is SABSing?
The term was coined by the University of Pennsylvania's student magazine 34th Street in 2024, where editor-in-chief Natalia Castillo described SABSing as an art. Instead of endlessly scrolling through dating profiles, you deliberately spend time somewhere you think your crush or someone interesting might show up. You linger in your favourite café, spend an extra hour in the bookstore, take the long route through campus or become suspiciously interested in your apartment's common garden. Think of it as giving destiny a gentle nudge.
Bollywood Has Been Doing This For Years
If SABSing sounds familiar, that's because Indian cinema practically invented it. Our heroes somehow knew exactly when the heroine would visit Marine Drive, India Gate or the college canteen. Nobody called it a dating trend back then. It was called “the first half of the movie.” Only now, Gen Z has given it a clever acronym. Instead of “accidentally” bumping into someone outside the library, you're now SABSing.
Dating apps promised unlimited choices. Instead, many people ended up with unlimited conversations that began with “Hey” and ended with silence. For many young Indians, dating has started feeling more like online shopping than building relationships. Profiles are polished, conversations are rehearsed and chemistry often disappears the moment people meet offline.
SABSing flips that equation. Instead of filtering people through an algorithm, you discover them the old-fashioned way through shared spaces. The attraction feels less manufactured because it happens in real life.
Life Isn't Always a Rom-Com
Riya Sharma, 23, Bengaluru, laughs about her experience. “I started working twice a week from the same café because a guy I found cute came there every Wednesday. We finally spoke after nearly a month. It wasn't magical. We argued about whether pineapple belongs on pizza but we've been friends ever since.”
SABSing assumes the universe is secretly working as your relationship manager. However, SABSing isn't really guaranteeing romance. It's wishful thinking dressed up as strategy.
Aditya Menon, 25, Mumbai, has a different story. “I kept taking the same local train hoping I'd meet someone I'd seen before. I never did. But I discovered a great vada pav stall outside the station. Honestly, that might have been the better relationship!” he chuckles.
Despite sounding slightly ridiculous, SABSing does have one thing going for it. It encourages people to leave the house. You can't meet new people if your entire social life happens between your bed, your office chair and Netflix. Whether it's a bookshop, a park, a community event, an art exhibition or a music gig, spending more time in shared public spaces naturally increases your chances of meeting people.
Fine Line Between Romantic And Creepy
Of course, there's an important difference between being present somewhere and repeatedly showing up because you've memorised someone else's schedule. Healthy SABSing is about making yourself available to chance. Unhealthy SABSing is why restraining orders exist. The idea only works when both people are participating naturally in the same public space.
SABSing probably won't replace dating apps anytime soon. It certainly won't guarantee you'll meet the love of your life between the fiction shelves of your neighbourhood bookstore. But it does prove that romance isn't always something you schedule. Try SABSing instead of staying home. If nothing else, you'll probably discover a new coffee shop, make a friend or finally finish the novel you've been pretending to read.
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