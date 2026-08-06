ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Gen Z's New Dating Trend 'SABSing' Is Straight Out Of A Bollywood Love Story

Lingering in your favourite cafe could be good for your dating life, if SABSing works ( Getty Images )

There was a time when finding love required courage. You had to walk up to someone, say hello, and hope your brain didn't suddenly forget everything you had planned to utter. Then dating apps arrived. Romance became a game of swiping, ghosting, breadcrumbing, orbiting and enough other “-ings”.

Now, Gen Z seems to be doing something unexpected. They're putting their phones down, leaving the house and hoping fate lends a hand. The latest dating trend SABSing is short for “See And Be Seen”.

What Exactly Is SABSing?

The term was coined by the University of Pennsylvania's student magazine 34th Street in 2024, where editor-in-chief Natalia Castillo described SABSing as an art. Instead of endlessly scrolling through dating profiles, you deliberately spend time somewhere you think your crush or someone interesting might show up. You linger in your favourite café, spend an extra hour in the bookstore, take the long route through campus or become suspiciously interested in your apartment's common garden. Think of it as giving destiny a gentle nudge.

Catching the eye of your crush at the library is also SABSing (Getty Images)

Bollywood Has Been Doing This For Years

If SABSing sounds familiar, that's because Indian cinema practically invented it. Our heroes somehow knew exactly when the heroine would visit Marine Drive, India Gate or the college canteen. Nobody called it a dating trend back then. It was called “the first half of the movie.” Only now, Gen Z has given it a clever acronym. Instead of “accidentally” bumping into someone outside the library, you're now SABSing.

Dating apps promised unlimited choices. Instead, many people ended up with unlimited conversations that began with “Hey” and ended with silence. For many young Indians, dating has started feeling more like online shopping than building relationships. Profiles are polished, conversations are rehearsed and chemistry often disappears the moment people meet offline.