ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Wedding Season Alert: Expert Makeup Tips For Brides And Bridesmaids

Weddings are long, emotional, heavily photographed marathons, and your face should not give up before you do. Which is why bridal makeup isn’t about looking good for five minutes... it’s about surviving haldi to reception without your face filing a formal complaint.

According to Vaishnavi Jain, Product Development Head at PAC Cosmetics, the secret to wedding makeup is not piling it on. It’s preparation and knowing when to glow and when to stay in your lane. She suggests tips to do it with minimal panic and maximum payoff.

Prep Your Skin for the Long Haul

Before we even talk about eyeliner wings and lip drama, we need to talk about skin. Because no product (no matter how expensive or French) can save neglected skin. Vaishnavi Jain says, “The foundation of great bridal makeup starts weeks before the wedding.”

Cleanse your face twice daily in the lead-up to the big day. Use something gentle. This is not the time to punish your skin for its past mistakes. Follow with a hydrating serum morning and night. Hydrated skin is plumper, smoother, and far less likely to betray you under HD cameras. Exfoliate two to three times a week, lightly. Think “polite nudge,” not “scrubbing burnt vessels.” Gentle circular motions lift dead skin and help makeup sit better. Stop all aggressive treatments one week before the wedding. Redness and sensitivity do not photograph well.

Moisturise after every cleanse with a lightweight cream that absorbs quickly. And yes, wear broad-spectrum sunscreen every single morning, even if you’re indoors. Flash photography is unforgiving, and sun damage is a long-term relationship you do not want. For the entire bridal party, Vaishnavi recommends professional facials about two weeks before the wedding. Hydrating masks and gentle extractions are ideal. Avoid experimental procedures unless you enjoy chaos.

Shade testing matters. Always check base products in natural light, swatching along the jawline and neck. Warm undertones (peachy or golden) tend to flatter most Indian skin tones and avoid that tragic grey cast. Also, drink water. Eat fruit. Reduce fried food. Yes, it’s boring advice but it's effective.

Makeup Tips For Bridesmaids

Bridesmaids have one sacred duty: look amazing without outshining the bride. This is not the time for experimental contouring or revenge glam. Vaishnavi suggests starting with sheer coverage for comfort and longevity. Apply with fingers or a damp sponge: quick, even, breathable. Set only the centre of the face lightly to control shine while keeping skin alive. Cream blush is your best friend. Sweep it high on the apples of the cheeks and blend toward the temples. Peach and soft rose tones mimic a natural flush.