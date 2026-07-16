Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opened Up About Pregnancy Insomnia. Here's Why So Many Expectant Mothers Struggle to Sleep
While many people assume pregnancy means sleeping all the time, doctors say the reality is often the exact opposite.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Pregnancy comes with a long list of surprises. Some are magical, like the first flutter of a baby's kick or hearing the heartbeat. Others are less glamorous, like suddenly finding yourself wide awake at 3 am, wondering why your brain has decided that now is the perfect time to overthink.
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about struggling with insomnia during pregnancy, sharing an Instagram story that she has been finding it difficult to get a good night's sleep. While many people assume pregnancy means sleeping all the time, doctors say the reality is often the exact opposite. For many expectant mothers, getting a full night's rest can become difficult.
Pregnancy-related insomnia is common, and in most cases, it can be managed with a few simple lifestyle changes. So if, like the accomplished actress that Samantha is, you're finding yourself counting sheep instead of sleeping, remember this: you're far from alone.
Why Pregnant Women Don't Sleep Well
Pregnancy is a period of remarkable change, and your hormones are working overtime. Levels of oestrogen and progesterone rise rapidly throughout pregnancy, affecting not only your mood and energy levels but also your sleep cycle. As the baby grows, sleeping comfortably becomes another challenge. Finding the right position can feel like trying to solve a puzzle with a watermelon strapped to your stomach. Many women also wake up several times a night because they need to use the bathroom more often.
Physical discomfort can make things tougher. Back pain, leg cramps, heartburn and general body aches often interrupt sleep, especially during the second and third trimesters. Your mind may be awake even when your body is tired. Pregnancy doesn't just change the body but the mind too. It's natural to think about labour, parenthood, finances, hospital bags, baby names and whether you'll ever sleep again once the baby arrives. Those worries can easily follow you into bed. Stress and anxiety can make it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep through the night. Over time, poor sleep can leave you feeling exhausted, irritable and emotionally drained during the day.
Small Habits To Sleep Well
- Maintain a regular sleep routine by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends.
- It's also a good idea to avoid scrolling through your phone or laptop just before bedtime. The blue light from screens can interfere with the body's natural sleep hormone, making it harder to drift off.
- Eating a light dinner instead of a heavy meal late at night may also improve sleep.
- If your doctor approves, gentle activities such as walking, stretching or pregnancy-safe exercises during the day can help your body relax at night.
- Many pregnant women also find that sleeping on the left side is the most comfortable position. It can improve blood flow to both the mother and the baby while reducing pressure on major blood vessels.
When Should You Speak To A Doc?
Occasional sleepless nights during pregnancy are normal. However, if you're unable to sleep for several days, feel extremely tired throughout the day, or your lack of sleep starts affecting your daily life, it's important to speak to your doctor. Avoid taking sleeping pills without medical advice. Some medications may not be safe during pregnancy. Your doctor can suggest safe ways to improve your sleep based on your stage of pregnancy and overall health.
Missing a night's sleep every now and then is part of pregnancy for many women. But persistent insomnia shouldn't be brushed aside. Good sleep supports both the mother's health and the baby's development. Following a healthy routine, managing stress and seeking medical advice when needed can make a big difference.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11348333/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1389945723003994
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