ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opened Up About Pregnancy Insomnia. Here's Why So Many Expectant Mothers Struggle to Sleep

Pregnancy comes with a long list of surprises. Some are magical, like the first flutter of a baby's kick or hearing the heartbeat. Others are less glamorous, like suddenly finding yourself wide awake at 3 am, wondering why your brain has decided that now is the perfect time to overthink.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about struggling with insomnia during pregnancy, sharing an Instagram story that she has been finding it difficult to get a good night's sleep. While many people assume pregnancy means sleeping all the time, doctors say the reality is often the exact opposite. For many expectant mothers, getting a full night's rest can become difficult.

Pregnancy-related insomnia is common, and in most cases, it can be managed with a few simple lifestyle changes. So if, like the accomplished actress that Samantha is, you're finding yourself counting sheep instead of sleeping, remember this: you're far from alone.

As the baby grows, sleeping comfortably becomes another challenge (Getty Images)

Why Pregnant Women Don't Sleep Well

Pregnancy is a period of remarkable change, and your hormones are working overtime. Levels of oestrogen and progesterone rise rapidly throughout pregnancy, affecting not only your mood and energy levels but also your sleep cycle. As the baby grows, sleeping comfortably becomes another challenge. Finding the right position can feel like trying to solve a puzzle with a watermelon strapped to your stomach. Many women also wake up several times a night because they need to use the bathroom more often.