ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Exercise Averts Early Knee Osteoarthritis In People Under 40

Exercise-based rehabilitation and education can reduce the chance of knee osteoarthritis following ACL reconstruction in people aged under 40, as well as improve pain and quality of life, a study by La Trobe University researchers in Australia has found.

Around half of people are dissatisfied with their knee health two years after ACL reconstruction, and within a decade half develop early-onset knee osteoarthritis before the age of 40. Clinical guidelines recommend exercise-based rehabilitation with education after an ACL operation , but patients are often provided with care that does not follow these guidelines. Many patients and healthcare providers also believe that exercise is harmful for knee cartilage.

The La Trobe SUPER-Knee clinical trial was the first to assess the effectiveness of exercise-based rehabilitation and education beyond nine months of an ACL operation, when a full recovery is expected but often not achieved. Researchers from the La Trobe Sport and Exercise Medicine Research Centre studied 184 people between the ages of 18 and 40 with persistent knee problems between one and three years after ACL reconstruction, comparing a progressive exercise therapy program to a single education session. The results have now been published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Clinical guidelines recommend exercise-based rehabilitation with education after an ACL operation (Getty Images)

Lead researcher Associate Professor Adam Culvenor said that when participants followed the four-month physiotherapist-led exercise program, they showed improvements in outcomes and muscle strength without any deterioration of knee cartilage and early osteoarthritis.

“Currently we don't have any high-quality evidence for what treatments should be offered to young people at risk of early-onset knee osteoarthritis. Our SUPER-Knee study changes this, and addresses a globally recognised research priority,” Associate Professor Culvenor said. “Our study showed physiotherapist-supervised exercise-therapy and education is safe and should be recommended to improve the knee health of young people at high risk of early-onset osteoarthritis following ACL reconstruction.”