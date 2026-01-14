ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Exotic Kites To Drones: 3 Must-See Big Ticket Events In Hyderabad This Makar Sankranti

If you’re staying in Hyderabad this Makar Sankranti and wondering how to make the most of the long weekend, good news: the city has you covered sky-high. From colourful kites and traditional sweets to glowing hot air balloons and futuristic drone shows, Hyderabad is hosting a trio of big-ticket events that promise fun for families, friends, and anyone who enjoys looking up at the sky. Here are three fab things to do in Hyderabad this Makar Sankranti week.

1. International Kite & Sweet Festival, Secunderabad

Makar Sankranti and kite-flying go together like til and jaggery, and Hyderabad is celebrating the tradition on a grand scale. The International Kite & Sweet Festival is being held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, from January 13 to 15, 2026, with kites filling the sky daily from 10 am to 9 pm. Expect massive, colourful, and creatively designed kites (some traditional, some wildly imaginative) soaring above the city. The festival will feature 40 professional kite flyers from 19 countries, including Japan, France, Italy, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Switzerland, and more, along with 55 national flyers from 15 Indian states.

Adding a delicious layer to the experience is the Sweet Festival, organised in collaboration with Culture Language Indian Connections (CLIC). Over 60 stalls run by women from states like Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala, and Maharashtra will showcase and sell traditional homemade sweets. There will also be 100 stalls for handlooms and handicrafts, making it a great place to shop local while soaking in festive vibes. Night kite-flying sessions are also planned, making this a perfect day-to-evening outing for families.

2. Drone Festival, Gachibowli

If traditional kites aren’t futuristic enough for you, Hyderabad has something far more high-tech lined up. A Drone Festival 2026 will take place at Gachibowli Stadium on January 16 and 17, with displays running from 9.30 am to 8 pm. The highlight here is a spectacular drone light show, where advanced drones fitted with multi-colour LED lights perform perfectly coordinated aerial movements. Think moving patterns, glowing formations, and visual storytelling in the sky... all choreographed with precision. It’s a visual treat for all ages.

3. Hot Air Balloon Festival

Rounding off the celebrations is the Hot Air Balloon Festival, scheduled from January 16 to 18, 2026. Featuring 15 international-standard hot air balloons from European countries, this event is set to be one of the most visually stunning experiences of the week. The festival will be held in two sessions: