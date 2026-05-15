ETV Bharat / lifestyle

National Endangered Species Day: 3 Wildlife Activists Working To Save Endangered Birds And Animals

There is a popular fantasy about wildlife conservation. It involves khaki jackets, binoculars, dramatic sunsets, and a tiger walking majestically into frame as orchestral music swells in the background. Reality is stranger and more interesting. Saving endangered animals in India often looks less like an adventure movie and more like a startup. There are spreadsheets, GPS trackers, community negotiations, disease surveillance, satellite data, sleepless fieldwork, and enough bureaucratic hurdles to make even the most optimistic conservationist consider growing tomatoes instead. Yet some people persist.

Across India, a handful of scientists, naturalists, and conservationists are fighting battles against extinction, often with little fanfare. Their work rarely trends on social media, but entire species might owe them a debt. Here are three Indians whose efforts are helping endangered animals survive in an increasingly crowded and complicated world.

1. Purnima Devi Barman Is Saving The Greater Adjutant Stork

If conservation stories had movie trailers, Purnima Devi Barman’s would begin with a bird most people once avoided. The Greater Adjutant (locally called Hargila in Assam) is not exactly designed for instant affection. It is tall, awkward, somewhat prehistoric-looking, and for years was dismissed as ugly and unlucky. Trees holding their nests were cut down. Villages treated them like inconvenient tenants.

Then came Barman, a wildlife biologist from Assam, who did something unusual in conservation: she stopped trying to “save” the bird through science alone and instead rewired the social system around it. She built an all-women grassroots movement called the “Hargila Army,” bringing local women into the mission of protecting nesting trees, rescuing chicks, and changing public perception. They began celebrating the bird through songs, festivals, and even textiles inspired by the stork. In a remarkable reversal, a species once rejected became a symbol of local pride.