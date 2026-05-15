National Endangered Species Day: 3 Wildlife Activists Working To Save Endangered Birds And Animals
From snow leopards to vultures, these conservationists are proving that saving species takes science, obsession, and a willingness to outsmart extinction.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
There is a popular fantasy about wildlife conservation. It involves khaki jackets, binoculars, dramatic sunsets, and a tiger walking majestically into frame as orchestral music swells in the background. Reality is stranger and more interesting. Saving endangered animals in India often looks less like an adventure movie and more like a startup. There are spreadsheets, GPS trackers, community negotiations, disease surveillance, satellite data, sleepless fieldwork, and enough bureaucratic hurdles to make even the most optimistic conservationist consider growing tomatoes instead. Yet some people persist.
Across India, a handful of scientists, naturalists, and conservationists are fighting battles against extinction, often with little fanfare. Their work rarely trends on social media, but entire species might owe them a debt. Here are three Indians whose efforts are helping endangered animals survive in an increasingly crowded and complicated world.
1. Purnima Devi Barman Is Saving The Greater Adjutant Stork
If conservation stories had movie trailers, Purnima Devi Barman’s would begin with a bird most people once avoided. The Greater Adjutant (locally called Hargila in Assam) is not exactly designed for instant affection. It is tall, awkward, somewhat prehistoric-looking, and for years was dismissed as ugly and unlucky. Trees holding their nests were cut down. Villages treated them like inconvenient tenants.
Then came Barman, a wildlife biologist from Assam, who did something unusual in conservation: she stopped trying to “save” the bird through science alone and instead rewired the social system around it. She built an all-women grassroots movement called the “Hargila Army,” bringing local women into the mission of protecting nesting trees, rescuing chicks, and changing public perception. They began celebrating the bird through songs, festivals, and even textiles inspired by the stork. In a remarkable reversal, a species once rejected became a symbol of local pride.
The results read like a case study in systems thinking. Nesting numbers of the Greater Adjutant have improved in Assam, and the species now has one of its most secure populations in the region. Barman’s work has earned international recognition, including the United Nations Environment Programme’s prestigious 'Champions of the Earth' award.
2. Vidya Athreya Is Teaching Humans And Leopards To Coexist
For decades, conservation followed a simple logic: humans here, wild animals there. Unfortunately, leopards did not get the memo. Across India, leopards increasingly move through farms, villages, and even cities. Traditional conservation thinking often treated this as a crisis requiring relocation. But wildlife biologist Vidya Athreya asked a more uncomfortable question: What if the problem wasn’t the leopard?
Her research and field studies showed that relocating leopards did not help. In fact, it made matters worse. So, instead of panic, she advocated data and behavioural understanding. Her work helped reshape wildlife policy by showing that humans and predators can sometimes share landscapes more successfully than expected. It is conservation with a systems-thinking mindset: less dramatic rescue, more intelligent adaptation. Her work has earned her the prestigious Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award amongst several other awards.
3. Dr. Charudutt Mishra, The Scientist Helping Snow Leopards Survive
Snow leopards are wildlife’s equivalent of encrypted files. They are elusive, nearly invisible, and astonishingly hard to track. High in the Himalayas, where temperatures can make ordinary functioning feel negotiable, conservation biologist Dr. Charudutt Mishra has spent years working to protect these endangered big cats. But Mishra’s real breakthrough was recognising that protecting predators requires protecting people too.
Through community-based conservation models, his work encouraged local Himalayan communities to participate in snow leopard protection rather than view the animals as threats to livestock and livelihood. Insurance programmes, compensation systems, and conservation-linked incentives became part of the equation. The strategy was elegant: if people benefit from protecting wildlife, coexistence becomes practical rather than idealistic. Dr. Mishra has been named a National Geographic 33 honoree — a group of extraordinary visionaries rising to meet the most critical challenges of our time. He is the Snow Leopard Trust's Science & Conservation Director.
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