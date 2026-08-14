Four Emerging Artists Explore Memory, Nature And Belonging At Maison D’Art, Starting This Independence Day
A more elusive understanding of seasons lies at the heart of group exhibition 'Mausam' opening in Hyderabad on August 15, 2026
Published : August 14, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
There are some words that refuse to stay in dictionaries. Mausam is one of them. It means season, weather, a period of time, a change in the air, the arrival of rain, the retreat of summer. It can also mean something less measurable: the mood of a place, the memory of a landscape, the feeling that comes when a familiar season returns and you realise that you are no longer the same person who encountered it last time.
It is this more elusive understanding of mausam that lies at the heart of a new exhibition opening at Maison D’Art Banjara in Hyderabad on Independence Day, August 15. Titled 'Mausam,' the exhibition brings together the work of emerging Indian artists Ejum Riba, Monika Singh, Sayuri Bhanap and Vijay Kethavath in a meditation on memory, nature, identity, changing landscapes and the things that disappear while we are busy getting on with our lives. The preview takes place on August 15 at 6 pm, with the exhibition continuing until September 13.
For Maison D’Art, which opened towards the end of 2025, the exhibition marks another small but significant beginning. “It is the gallery's first group exhibition featuring Indian artists, and its first opportunity to bring together emerging practitioners,” says gallerist Zain Rehmatullah, who is thrilled to provide a platform for emerging talent.
There is something appropriate about beginning this chapter with an exhibition concerned with change. After all, galleries, cities and artists change. The people who look at art change.
For curator Pooja Mallepula, 'Mausam' is not really about weather. “For me Mausam is about return to remind, register, revision, and resonance,” she tells ETV Bharat. “It breathes through all corporeal, ephemeral and embodied connections and relations.”
The exhibition begins from a familiar contemporary problem. Life has become faster. Cities grow upwards. Landscapes are altered. Digital memories multiply until the actual memories sometimes become difficult to locate beneath them. We have photographs of everything, yet increasingly little time to sit with what we have seen. “Mausam returns to remind us of memories, emotions, questions, and experiences that shape the way we see the world,” Mallepula says.
Lived-In Seasons
The artists approach that idea from very different directions. Monika Singh's work occupies the delicate territory between movement and stillness, solitude and belonging. Using translucent layers, charcoal, drawings and traces that seem almost to float across the surface, she returns to landscapes, birds and fragments of remembered places. Singh's works suggest that memory is less like a photograph and more like a season. It returns, but never in precisely the same form.
Sayuri Bhanap turns her attention outward, towards the increasingly uneasy relationship between humans and the natural world. Her work considers the distance between the fluidity of nature and the rigid environments we have constructed around ourselves. The window becomes an important image: it allows us to look at nature while simultaneously keeping us separated from it.
What Gets Peeled Away From History
For Ejum Riba, the question of change is tied to memory, history and identity. Working with peeled papers, maps, diaries and fragments of institutional texts, Riba looks at the changing landscapes and cultural identities of Arunachal Pradesh. The act of peeling is central to the work. It uncovers, but it also reveals absence. Something that was once visible is now only partially accessible. This makes the work particularly relevant to the exhibition's larger concerns. Memory is not simply about preserving what happened but also about recognising what has been erased.
Vijay Kethavath looks at a changing rural world through everyday objects, traces of nature and inherited beliefs. His works occupy a space where the ordinary and the mythical begin to overlap. Seasons, landscapes and memories seem to inhabit the same surface. A familiar object can suddenly acquire another meaning; something from everyday rural life can begin to feel like a fragment of an older story.
First Curation Built Around Care
For Mallepula, this exhibition also marks a personal beginning. 'Mausam' is her first exhibition as a curator.
Interestingly, she does not approach curation as simply the business of selecting artists and putting works on walls. She returns instead to the word itself. “Curation has originated from a Latin word curare, which means 'to take care' / 'to heal',” she says. Her understanding of curation has developed through a life spent around objects and through social and educational experiences. “So it is a journey of my conversation with the ideas of art and care,” she says.
Asked what made Riba, Singh, Bhanap and Kethavath the right artists for Mausam, she questions the premise. “There is 'nothing' called 'right artists' or vice versa,” she says. “The decision in curation emerges from the context of time, place and limitation and exploring these through creative and ground realities.”
Mausam opens at Maison D’Art Banjara, Road No. 10, opposite Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on August 15 at 6 pm and remains on view till September 13, 2026, between 11 am and 7 pm.
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