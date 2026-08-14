ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Four Emerging Artists Explore Memory, Nature And Belonging At Maison D’Art, Starting This Independence Day

Monika Singh is among the emerging artists whose works will be on display for 'Mausam' at Maison D'Art Banjara ( Courtesy Maison D’Art Banjara )

There are some words that refuse to stay in dictionaries. Mausam is one of them. It means season, weather, a period of time, a change in the air, the arrival of rain, the retreat of summer. It can also mean something less measurable: the mood of a place, the memory of a landscape, the feeling that comes when a familiar season returns and you realise that you are no longer the same person who encountered it last time.

It is this more elusive understanding of mausam that lies at the heart of a new exhibition opening at Maison D’Art Banjara in Hyderabad on Independence Day, August 15. Titled 'Mausam,' the exhibition brings together the work of emerging Indian artists Ejum Riba, Monika Singh, Sayuri Bhanap and Vijay Kethavath in a meditation on memory, nature, identity, changing landscapes and the things that disappear while we are busy getting on with our lives. The preview takes place on August 15 at 6 pm, with the exhibition continuing until September 13.

For Maison D’Art, which opened towards the end of 2025, the exhibition marks another small but significant beginning. “It is the gallery's first group exhibition featuring Indian artists, and its first opportunity to bring together emerging practitioners,” says gallerist Zain Rehmatullah, who is thrilled to provide a platform for emerging talent.

There is something appropriate about beginning this chapter with an exhibition concerned with change. After all, galleries, cities and artists change. The people who look at art change.

Curator Pooja Mallepula (Special arrangement)

For curator Pooja Mallepula, 'Mausam' is not really about weather. “For me Mausam is about return to remind, register, revision, and resonance,” she tells ETV Bharat. “It breathes through all corporeal, ephemeral and embodied connections and relations.”

The exhibition begins from a familiar contemporary problem. Life has become faster. Cities grow upwards. Landscapes are altered. Digital memories multiply until the actual memories sometimes become difficult to locate beneath them. We have photographs of everything, yet increasingly little time to sit with what we have seen. “Mausam returns to remind us of memories, emotions, questions, and experiences that shape the way we see the world,” Mallepula says.